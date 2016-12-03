Christmas decor without the kitsch

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, sometimes the greatest gift can be a moment of calm.

Our homes should be a sanctuary, a retreat. Yet, we still want to be festive.

How do you create a tasteful, tranquil home during the holidays? The answer is embrace a natural style in your ornaments.

Christmas decor made of simple materials, using a subdued colour palette and inspired by nature can help you celebrate the holidays while still creating the peaceful atmosphere that is so needed during the festive season.