15 Simple Ways To Create An Inviting Entrance To Your Home

The entrance of our home is one of the greatest and strongest features of a house, representing what the rest of our home looks like as well as the colours, shapes, designs and styles that visitors will find if they explore our homes further. They also help to represent our personalities!
This is why one of the biggest mistakes that you can make is to neglect this important space. In fact, today at homify we are going to show you 15 examples of fabulous and perfect entrances to inspire you. You'll see how simple it is to decorate this part of the home, but how much of a big difference it can make.
Let's take a look!
Any entrance of a home needs a pathway that leads up to the front door so this is always a good place to start. It will lead guests right up to the front door, in a very warm and welcoming way.
As we've said before, you don't need too many details to create a beautiful main entrance. The important thing is to choose a key decorative element.
In this design, we can see how simple clay pot and a beautiful green plant creates a very natural entrance that is full of harmony and vitality.
It is a resounding mistake to overlook how the presence of a mere mat can change the look and feel of an entrance. As we can see in this design, by professionals Excelencia En Diseno, a mat keeps the entrance looking neat and clean, while giving it a unique look and feel.
Plants are great allies to an entrance, injecting it with vibrancy and colour while framing the door.
It is very common for the entrance to be accompanied by a design of sorts, but why not add a gorgeous water feature to the front of your house for a very unique and charming look and feel?. This is a modern touch that introduces much personality and beauty to the space.
There are multiple ways to include art throughout your home, but why not incorporate it into the front design to beautify your entrance and add a very special touch to it?
A neat and well-looked after entrance is always a good idea, keeping your entrance looking sleek and stylish. Invest in some maintenance and your home will always look appealing.
Wood always brings a warm and rustic touch to a home, creating a very appealing design.
If you want a very original entrance that truly packs a punch, get creative with colours and shapes! You still want to achieve a beautiful design balance so choose colours that work in harmony with one another.
Opt for unique designs that appeal to your personality, such as these over-sized pots that have been placed alongside the wooden front door in this design. You can make a very stunning entrance if you simply add some designs that represent who you are and what you love.
In this image, we can see how in some homes the entrance hall is very narrow. This can create some restrictions when it comes to good decor and design.
You want to make the most of this tiny area so opt for a simple and minimalist design as well as light colours that open this area up.
While design is important, you also want it to radiate comfort, charm and a sense of familiarity. Add a cozy chair or a touch of colour.
Speaking of colours, they can really give the entrance of your home an authentic touch. Add colour to your front garden in the form of pot plants or vibrant flowers. You can also choose to paint your front door a bright and bold primary colour.
This is a very simple and modern front door, enhanced by very sleek and stylish designs. The strong lines make for a very impressive look and feel.
It's the tiny details that make a big difference, especially when strategically chosen.
In this design, we can see how the flower pots add a very unique touch to the entrance, balancing how the modern design with some flowery touches.
If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.