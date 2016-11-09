15 Simple Ways To Create An Inviting Entrance To Your Home

The entrance of our home is one of the greatest and strongest features of a house, representing what the rest of our home looks like as well as the colours, shapes, designs and styles that visitors will find if they explore our homes further. They also help to represent our personalities!

This is why one of the biggest mistakes that you can make is to neglect this important space. In fact, today at homify we are going to show you 15 examples of fabulous and perfect entrances to inspire you. You'll see how simple it is to decorate this part of the home, but how much of a big difference it can make.

Let's take a look!