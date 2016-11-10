6 Tricks To Give Your Guests A Good First Impression

The first step to being an excellent host is making sure that food and drink is offered and available throughout the event. For as long as humans have gathered to spend time together, food has been featured as a main element, a common aspect that ties the guests' experience together upon a common cultural base. From blueberry muffins for a morning affair to light snacks during a meeting to cocktails on the weekend, no event is complete without something to eat or drink.

It's often said that the best way to the heart is through the stomach – and time and time again, this old saying in proven true! Try to ask yourself what your guests prefer to eat, and avoid very spicy or highly exotic ethnic dishes. Make sure you offer something for your health-conscious guests as well – a small plate of cut vegetables and fruits is an easy crowd pleaser. If you feel unsure, opt for timeless, simple, and natural classics: cheese and bread, olives, crackers and spreads are all well-loved dishes sure to please a wide range of guests.