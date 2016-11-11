7 Spectacular Houses You'd Love Live In

While the interior of a home is fairly easy to change as your tastes and styles morph over the years, the exterior of a home is usually a more permanent decision requiring more than the consideration of colour scheme or style. The exterior of a building also takes into consideration the durability of exterior materials, the surroundings that give the home context, and how the building structure is supported by the elements of an exterior design.



Explore 7 of the popular house styles with us and you'll learn the main style elements that architects use to characterize each of them – if you're looking at building a new home or renovating the outer shell of an existing home, this guide is a quick summary of the style you can choose.