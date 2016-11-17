A picturesque farm house you can crow about

Today, we will take you on the tour of a beautifully renovated farmhouse named It Zwanenburg, in the village of Warmond. The farmhouse along with the associated summer house was refurbished smartly and aesthetically by the architects at OTH Architects. Care was taken to preserve the historical and cultural values of the property, while introducing simple and contemporary elements, since the exteriors were intact. Roofing frameworks, barn doors and wardrobes from previous renovations were retained as well, for a timeless and charming look.
With a quaint thatched roof and brick-lined walls, the farmhouse looks extremely cosy and inviting. Dark green shutters for the doors and windows offer contrast against the soft tones of the facade, while a pretty seating arrangement in the front lawn assures open air pleasures. The porthole-like windows add a unique old-world touch to the home.
The lavish use of pure white for the interiors allows the house to look bright, spacious and airy. Trendy furnishing coexists with vintage elements for a special visual appeal here, while wooden beams and pillars ensure structural stability in a beautiful way.
A wooden kitchen island with sleek in-built cabinets makes cooking a cosy pleasure here, while the white environment looks bright and positive. The bold red door adds a splash of liveliness, while modern chrome appliances and trendy pendant lights add to the convenience factor.
Rich and dark wooden frameworks like these abound in this farmhouse for a look that takes you back to bygone days and bring countryside charm alive. They contrast the white walls and ceiling wonderfully, while large skylights allow tons of sunlight and fresh air inside.
Grey and white tones dominate this simple yet dreamy bedroom, flooded with abundant sunlight through the glass doors and porthole windows we saw before. The wooden framework offers warmth, while minimal furnishing ensures a contemporary appearance.
Grey, white and wood makes the generously-lit bathroom a sophisticated and comfy place for rejuvenation. A sleek countertop holds chic basins, while large mirrors lend the illusion of extra space. Fashionable fixtures add to the smart feel here.
Hope you enjoyed touring this modern yet quaint farmhouse with its love for sober hues, rich wooden elements, modern simplicity and minimalism.