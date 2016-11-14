This apartment reno got the artist's touch

This artist’s studio apartment in Paris was lying in a shabby, neglected and gloomy state before the renovation undertaken by the architects at Substantic. The home lacked personality, colour or any other inviting elements. But during the refurbishment, the floor was upgraded, sound insulation and fibre patching was carried out, and modular accents were introduced. Now the apartment is a vibrant, lively, trendy and inspiring space which proudly proclaims the artistic prowess of the owner. Space has been utilised intelligently and an open plan layout has been followed to ensure that the abode doesn’t feel cramped. Timber frames add warmth to this home, and makes for a rustic touch as well.
Despite the presence of large glass windows, the interior of the home seemed lifeless and dull. The white walls and ceiling were without any personality or warmth, and the floor was shoddy at best.
Old and mundane white tiles and dated fixtures made the bathroom a drab and unwelcoming space. Exposed plumbing made matters worse.
It is now quite evident that this home belongs to an artist. The living area combines beautiful shades of purple, blue and grey to make a charming statement against the white walls. Sleek and fashionable couches, plump cushions offer comfort, while the gorgeous painting entertains the eye. Revamped wooden frameworks add warmth here.
A floor to ceiling landscape painting, and a couple of fun blue and purple coffee tables add pizzazz to the living space. We also love the gently lighted niches in the grey wall, which can help store and display stuff with equal ease.
Vintage charm comes alive in the dining space which merges with the living area tastefully. Vintage style chairs in blue, purple and grey surround a solid wooden, round table for happy mealtimes. Sleek and white in-built closets offer ample storage space.
The modular kitchen is a linear affair fitted with contemporary appliances and minimalist fixtures. Its proximity to the large windows allows it to receive lots of sunlight, while brown and grey drapes add a dreamy touch to the space.
Blues and purples make their enticing presence felt in this vibrant and cosy bedroom. Bright bedside lamps make for lively touches, while the large wooden closet is perfect for storing anything and everything. We particularly love the white closet panel with raised squares adorned with colourful floral prints.
A vintage style purple bureau stands near the large sunny windows of the bedroom, with a purple lamp on top of it. It is not just perfect for storing things, but also serves as a compact study desk.
Creativity comes knocking in the small but arty bathroom as well. A sleek wooden bureau holds the fashionable sink, while artworks flank the mirror beautifully. Grey mosaic tiles give the backsplash a modern edge.
The shower niche is compact yet stylish, lined with grey mosaic tiles. A striped plastic curtain keeps the water from spilling outside, while sensible rods and racks help in arranging towels and clothes.
