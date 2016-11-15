This gorgeous lively home will cheer you up

The culturally and architecturally rich Brazilian city of Sao Paulo has attracted our attention today with Campo Belo, a gorgeous residence which combines modernism and traditional touches in a unique way. Lavish use of wood, bricks and indoor greenery make the home a stylish yet earthy and refreshing place to live in. The colour palette ranges from soft and elegant to bold and cheerful as we go from room to room, while cozy textures promise sensual delight. Pretty patterns and smart storage solutions also add to the appeal of this house designed by the architects at Meyercortez Arquitetura & Design.