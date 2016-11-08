Your browser is out-of-date.

The Perfectly Unpredictable Family Home

Private Business2 Private Business2
양평 616-9 , craft design craft design Modern houses
This gorgeous Korean home sits next to a conservation area with incredible mountain views. Architects Craft Design put all kinds of unpredictable shapes into the design, including a serene square bath tub you don't want to miss. Let's start the tour! 

Elegant Exterior

양평 616-9 , craft design craft design Modern houses
This home is clearly taking after the modern geometrical style, with all kinds of shapes combining into a balanced and elegant look. Yet, the architects have also used two natural materials to connect the house to it's conservation area surroundings. There's simple grey stone and lovely wood siding. 

Deck View

양평 616-9 , craft design craft design Modern terrace
We just had to show you the incredible mountain view this home has from its front porch! The porch itself is designed to show off this view, with open sides and gaps between the roof, so you can always peek at the mountains. 

Side Angle

양평 616-9 , craft design craft design Modern houses
From the front the home looks so orderly. Yet, from the side it seems to expand out, with a whole other wing to the home. We weren't expecting this, but we love it! This gives the exterior a dynamic feel. 

Minimal Interior

양평 616-9 , craft design craft design Modern dining room
The interior of the home is simple and refreshing. The white walls offer no distraction from the heavenly views out of the enormous windows. Fresh air, natural light, and gorgeous sights are the norm for this home! 

Terrific Tub

양평 616-9 , craft design craft design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Here it is, the uniquely shaped, amazingly deep bathtub in a narrow but bright bathroom. It's closely surrounded by walls, which we imagine makes the space feel private and comforting. Yet, there's a cute little corner window (another unusual shape) to overlook the wonderous nature outside. 

Minimalist Bedroom

양평 616-9 , craft design craft design Modern style bedroom
The Master Bedroom is very similar to the main floor. It has white walls, little decor, and emphasizes the mountain views. We love that the corner window from the bathroom has been replicated here with glass doors! Check out more relaxing minimalist bedrooms in our gallery!

Nighttime Balcony

양평 616-9 , craft design craft design Modern houses
When you walk out the bedroom's glass doors you find yourself on a wooden balcony with glass railings (for safety and so the view can always be seen). The mountains look magnificent at night, and so does the smooth grey stone of the home's exterior. We'd love to entertain here! 

If you loved the shape of this home, then this bright and beautiful bungalow will appeal to you too! 

What did you think of this home's unusual exterior? 

