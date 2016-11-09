Six Simple Tips For An Environmentally Friendly Home

There are a few important areas of your home that make-or-break it's environmental impact. You can use your home cut down on your waste and your carbon footprint. Here are our six best tips to make that happen.
Installing LED lights is a great way to increase the energy efficiency of your home. You can even get dimmers to further reduce the energy your lights consume-- and to create a relaxing ambiance. Remember, LED lights needs to be disposed of specially, search for your municipalities' guidelines online.
We're blessed in Canada to have the most abundant supply of fresh water in the world. But, that doesn't mean we should waste it! Consider implementing a grey water system, where your run off water from the sink and shower (not the toilet) waters your plants automatically, then drains back into the water system.
Did you know that professionals can now take a thermal image of your home to determine where you're losing heat? Maybe your windows need to be replaced, or their sealant. Or maybe you need new insulation. There's even environmentally friendly alternatives like hemp, flax, cellulose and straw, which can compete or exceed their heat trapping qualities of manufactured materials!
Up-cycling old furniture is a great way to reduce waste. On the hand, sometimes it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for. If you're going to purchase or make new furniture, take care to choose a varnish or finish that doesn't have nay harmful chemicals in it. One great option is linseed oil, a finish for wood. It enhances the natural character of the wood and is completely safe. Check out some more wonderful furniture designs in our gallery here.
In Canada, your best bet for an energy efficient appliance is to buy one with the
energy star label on it. On the other hand, just because your appliance has this designation, doesn't mean its the best. Our government also gives out yearly awards for the most efficient home appliances, and those are the top-of-the-line products you want to get your hands on to really lower your energy bill.
The constituents of conventional paints may include formaldehyde, heavy metals and nasties known as volatile organic compounds, or VOCs for short. Those VOCs are given out while painting – and for up to five years after your brushes have dried. Did you know that some paint brands are safer for the environment than others? Check with your local home improvement store to find out which ones they stock.
If you are looking for some down time from your next renovation, here are a few ways to make your home quiet and peaceful!