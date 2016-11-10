A Fairy-Tale Farm House For Your Family

Today, we are going to see how design professionals 01 Architecten created a beautiful country-style home, complete with a thatch roof.
This playful, spacious and functional home features a wonderful combination of light and dark tones, resulting in an appealing design that is warm, welcoming and stylish all at the same time.
As we explore it, we will see how the designers have made the most of the space available to them as well as how they have found a design balance, not just in the colours and tones. The entire creation walks the middle ground, balancing comfort with the contemporary, practical with the trendy and functional with the beautiful.
Let's take a look through this beautiful and charming home and see just how fabulous country living can be!
From the get go, we can see that this home looks like it comes out of a fairytale!
The country-style design features a beautiful and traditional gable roof, with the thatch neatly packaging a white facade and dark wooden cladding below it. These colours, tones and textures work together to create a very natural yet very stylish design.
We can also see how the facade features beautiful large glass windows, which allow sunshine to flow into the interior design.
The gorgeous green garden enhances the entire design of the home.
The front of the home is incredibly warm and appealing with a dark wooden door framed by the white walls. This makes for a very dramatic and entrancing design.
Remember that your entrance is one of the most important parts of your home as it's the first impression that people will get of your home. The front garden plays just as much of a role so it should always be neat and organised, with beautiful plants and lush trees. A few colourful flowers work too!
Have a look at how you can make a big impression with a small front garden.
From this angle, we can see how the designers have had a large and expansive property to work with. This has allowed them to really play with space.
Because of this, they've also managed to build a wonderful and large garage and shed next to the house out of dark wood, which not only complements the main house but creates the perfect storage area for keeping cars, vehicles and other items neatly out of sight.
Have a look at these 9 smart garage ideas that won't cost thousands for inspiration for your own home.
It's always a good idea to have a plan before building a home, making sure the designers and the home owners are on the same page.
In this image, we can see how the designers drew a beautiful depiction of the final result, giving the home owners a true sense of what their country-style home would look like. Now that we have seen the finished product, we can agree that they were spot on!
This picture also shows us how important it was for the designers for the garden to work in harmony with the architecture itself.
If we head inside the home, we can see what a big role storage plays.
In the entrance hall, there is smart storage space under the stairs, where coats, handbags, shoes and other items can be stored neatly away. This keeps the entrance hall looking neat and tidy, while making the most of the space under the stairs – a great design trick.
Have a look at these other inventive ways to use that wasted space under your stairs.
Remember that a clean home makes for a very happy home!
The kitchen in this house features the same balance between dark and light, like we saw throughout the exterior design. This makes for a very savvy design, bringing a contemporary touch to the interior decor and design.
We can also see how the kitchen features an abundance of glass windows, allowing the family to look out onto their beautiful surrounds. It also ensures that natural light flows through the kitchen space, keeping it looking bright and cheerful as well as naturally warming it up.
This room is another great example of how storage space can be utilized to create a very neat and stylish room with no clutter or chaos.
Bathrooms are often overlooked in design and decor, but this shouldn't be the case.
In this bathroom, we can see how a warm, earthy and neutral colour palette makes for a very cozy space that is serene and peaceful all at the same time. Even though it isn't very large, the modern touches and elegant design ensure that it is a comfortable space.
The lighting in this room also achieves the perfect balance – ensuring there is enough light to see what you are doing without it becoming overwhelming.
If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love this country style house we can all get inspired by.