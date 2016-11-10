A Fairy-Tale Farm House For Your Family

Today, we are going to see how design professionals 01 Architecten created a beautiful country-style home, complete with a thatch roof.

This playful, spacious and functional home features a wonderful combination of light and dark tones, resulting in an appealing design that is warm, welcoming and stylish all at the same time.

As we explore it, we will see how the designers have made the most of the space available to them as well as how they have found a design balance, not just in the colours and tones. The entire creation walks the middle ground, balancing comfort with the contemporary, practical with the trendy and functional with the beautiful.

Let's take a look through this beautiful and charming home and see just how fabulous country living can be!