This Barbaric Bathroom Gets Scrubbed Clean

Italian architect professionals Architetto Alberto Colella believed that they could – and they did!
They took an old-fashioned Italian bathroom, which even had pink tiles, and converted it into a trendy, stylish and modern bathroom that certainly turns heads.
As we explore this exceptional before and after, we will see how they managed to transform this entire space without even changing the bathroom door. They also didn't need to knock down any walls. They managed to renovate the whole room from the inside!
This is a very satisfying project to view, showing us how a few small changes can make a very big difference.
Let's take a look!
The bathroom before the design intervention was very old-fashioned with outdated elements. It was also almost entirely pink!
The pink toilet and features in the bathroom clash with the very detailed pink and grey patterned and tiled walls.
Your bathroom is meant to be a peaceful room where you feel at peace and at ease before you start your day. This is anything but!
In this area of the bathroom, we can see how it is cluttered and crowded with items and objects. The shelf looks like it is going to collapse under the weight of the personal items!
The designers have not utilized smart storage solutions in this space at all, which means that the room is very overwhelmed. It also means that when guests visit the bathroom, they have to see all of the residents' personal products, which is not ideal.
We can also see that even the towels in the bathroom are bright pink!
Plans are very important when it comes to an architectural project, ensuring that the designers and the home owners are on the same page.
In this drawing, we can see what the architects had in store for the new bathroom as well as how they worked with the space available to them to make the absolute most of every square inch.
This drawing also shows us where each bathroom feature will be placed after the renovation as well as how warm, wooden floors will be installed, adding a modern and rustic touch to the space.
In this drawing we can see how the designers worked out the space available to them from a vertical perspective, ensuring that they were making the most of every angle of the room.
Can you see how they have fitted the bathtub in perfectly, so there is enough room when you walk through the bathroom door?
This image gives us a little hint as to what to expect when it comes to the decor and design of the space. Gone are the pink tones and overwhelming patterns. Instead the designers have gone for grey and white tiles that bring detail and design to the room, while remaining subtle and elegant.
If we peek through the door of the new and improved bathroom, we can see how the designers have changed the whole look and feel of it.
The pink tones are gone, replaced with neutral white walls, grey cabinets and warm, wooden finishes. This is now a little oasis, where the residents can relax in a bubble bath after work or get ready for the day ahead. The neutral tones are far more calming, enhanced by the natural light that flows through the large window.
Gone are the personal products littering this space! Only the most functional of objects are on display here.
The designers have invested in smart storage solutions, including a large cabinet under the sink. This keeps all personal products neatly of sight and makes for a far more well-organized bathroom space.
Here we get a glimpse of the wooden floor that we saw in the plan, which brings a warm touch to this space. It's also a great material for when you step out of the bath as it's non-slip. Tip: If you go for wooden floors in the bathroom, make sure they are sealed properly so they don't get damaged by the damp.
We can see how the wooden floors work in harmony with the tiled floors, separating different areas of the bathroom.
In this image, we finally get a glimpse of the patterned tiles, which have been installed behind the toilet. These are subtle and because they aren't used throughout the entire room, they don't overwhelm the space. The neutral colours are also far more soothing.
We can also see here how the natural light plays such a big role, flowing in through the large glass window to create a very light and appealing bathroom space.
If we look at the tiles a little bit more carefully, we can see just how modern and stylish they are.
Tiles are also very budget-friendly and durable so you can afford to change them every few years for a new and improved bathroom space.
While the door is still exactly the same, it is now flanked by a wonderful and modern shower, which breathes new life into this space.
Remember that just by replacing your bathroom elements with modern versions, you can change the whole look and feel of a space!
Something as simple as changing the shower head can change the whole look and feel of a bathroom. It can also make showering that much more pleasant!
