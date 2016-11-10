This Barbaric Bathroom Gets Scrubbed Clean

Italian architect professionals Architetto Alberto Colella believed that they could – and they did!

They took an old-fashioned Italian bathroom, which even had pink tiles, and converted it into a trendy, stylish and modern bathroom that certainly turns heads.

As we explore this exceptional before and after, we will see how they managed to transform this entire space without even changing the bathroom door. They also didn't need to knock down any walls. They managed to renovate the whole room from the inside!

This is a very satisfying project to view, showing us how a few small changes can make a very big difference.

Let's take a look!