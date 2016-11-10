Your browser is out-of-date.

Paradise Hidden Within This Home

homify Modern kitchen
This home's courtyard has it all: privacy, overflowing life, style, and ample seating. The whole home was designed by J2H architects from Seoul, South Korea. It's all outfitted with beautiful wood, including in the striking minimalist interior. Let's take a look! 

Glowing

homify Modern houses
Here's the glowing courtyard in the center of the home. It's all made of natural wood, and has warm lights around the trees and entrances to make for a comfortable, soft ambiance. 

Spring Courtyard

homify Modern Garden
This lush paradise is the same space, now in spring and outfitted with as many potted plants as the designers could fit. The patio furniture is simple, but gets the job done without distracting from the natural beauty of the space. 

Pond

homify Modern Garden
Surprise! There's a lovely little pond in the courtyard. If your only outdoor space is a deck, that doesn't have to stop you from having a lovely water feature! Check out more lovely deck ideas in our gallery

Minimalist Kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
This space is very minimalist, with white handle-less cupboards matched with white walls.Yet it also feel like a very warm space, because of the warm wood used throughout. You may not have considered using wood as a kitchen countertop before, but its very stylish and makes for great unity in a space that uses a lot of other wood. 

Living Space

homify Modern living room
As you can see, the architects have provided a very large living space for the residents of this home. It's decked out in interesting wood details, from the pillars with various shades of wood, to the triangular ceiling accents at the top of the room. Those ceiling accents have the effect of drawing the eye up, emphasizing how large the room is. 

Door Details

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The wood details just keep getting better in this home! These elegant sliding doors have interesting rectangular windows that can be opened or closed! 

Glowing Courtyard

homify Modern terrace
Here's one last look at the glowing garden that sits in the center of this home. No matter the season, its beautiful! 

You know what could give your home this glowing warmth? Copper accessories, check out our idea book on how to add them!

What do you think of this home's courtyard? Let us know in the comments! 

No, Thanks