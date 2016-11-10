Paradise Hidden Within This Home

This home's courtyard has it all: privacy, overflowing life, style, and ample seating. The whole home was designed by J2H architects from Seoul, South Korea. It's all outfitted with beautiful wood, including in the striking minimalist interior. Let's take a look!
Here's the glowing courtyard in the center of the home. It's all made of natural wood, and has warm lights around the trees and entrances to make for a comfortable, soft ambiance.
This lush paradise is the same space, now in spring and outfitted with as many potted plants as the designers could fit. The patio furniture is simple, but gets the job done without distracting from the natural beauty of the space.
Surprise! There's a lovely little pond in the courtyard. If your only outdoor space is a deck, that doesn't have to stop you from having a lovely water feature!
This space is very minimalist, with white handle-less cupboards matched with white walls.Yet it also feel like a very warm space, because of the warm wood used throughout. You may not have considered using wood as a kitchen countertop before, but its very stylish and makes for great unity in a space that uses a lot of other wood.
As you can see, the architects have provided a very large living space for the residents of this home. It's decked out in interesting wood details, from the pillars with various shades of wood, to the triangular ceiling accents at the top of the room. Those ceiling accents have the effect of drawing the eye up, emphasizing how large the room is.
The wood details just keep getting better in this home! These elegant sliding doors have interesting rectangular windows that can be opened or closed!
Here's one last look at the glowing garden that sits in the center of this home. No matter the season, its beautiful!
