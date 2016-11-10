Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Perfectly Plush Family Apartment

Private Business2 Private Business2
Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Nursery/kid’s room
Loading admin actions …

This apartment is adorable and soft in each and every space. The highlight of interior designers Traco Magenta's sweet design is the nursery, outfitted with soft pastel comfort. Those without kids might prefer the heavenly master bedroom, a plush and serene space. 

Sophisticated Living Room

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern living room
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

This is the perfect space to host movie night in. It's sophisticated but has plenty of plush cushions and pillows. The carpet looks thick and matches the champagne tones used throughout the space. 

Dining Room

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern dining room
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

The blue accent colour we saw in the living room has hit center-stage in this space. The chairs look very comfortable, but still elegant, especially against the glass dining table. The light fixtures are a perfect compliment to the overall space. They're a little whimsical, but still sophisticated. 

Teen Bedroom

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

This bedroom is ideal for an older kid. It's very bright, the photo wall is highly personalized, the futon makes the most of the limited space, and the office area is distraction-free. 

Carpet Detail

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

You might be wondering, where the softness in the teen room? Here it is, in the lovely thick carpet. It has a very unusual pattern, perfect for teens who are seeking a space that feels as unique as they are. You can find more kid bedroom ideas, for any age, in our gallery

Nursery

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Nursery/kid’s room
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Here is the delicate nursery, full of soft furniture and toys. In particular, we love the round white carpet and the round pink seat. The tepee is a clever idea, like a built in blanket fort for the children to play in. Then there's the lovely round yellow light fixture. It looks fluffy! What a nice touch. 

Master Bedroom

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Of course, mom and dad need a soft space to relax in too! Again, there's a great balance between whimsy and sophistication here. The faux fur blanket and the white sheets look sophisticated, but the pink pattern on the pillows and bench is whimsical and bright! 

Check out another family home tour by homify, like this dream house for the suburbs!  

This Barbaric Bathroom Gets Scrubbed Clean
What do you think about this home's soft nursery? Let us know in the comments! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks