20 Enviable Ways To Modernize Your Living Room

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
It’s a bit of fun to inspire envy in others with your interior design. We have a great list of ways to give your living room a more modern look. If you don’t know where to start, try reaching out to some of the professionals on homify. They can help you make your ideas a reality. Curious? Then let’s whet your appetite for a renovation that will make your guests green with envy.

1. The Difference is in the Details

SHOWROOM LUXOREMA, LUXOREMA LUXOREMA Living room
The small decorative details in your room are what can set it apart. Personalize your space with decor that speaks to you and fits with your modern theme in the living room.

2. Put more Thought into your Lighting

Einfamilienhaus Essen, Luna Homestaging Luna Homestaging Modern living room
Lighting is essential in any room! Make sure to complement your living room with lamps and open it up to sources of natural light.

3. Start Small

homify Living room
You don’t have to completely redo the living room to get a modern look. Try bringing in just one or two elements, like this mirrored coffee table, to update your home.  Mixing styles like this shows off your character!

4. Choose the Right Colour for the Walls

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos Ambás Arquitectos Modern living room
Picking a modern shade for the living room is easy! If you have a small living room, paint it all white to increase the visual sense of space and make the room look more luminous.

5. Manage the Layout

Penthouse Hacienda, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
The living room can get a little crowded with all those coffee tables, side tables, sofas, and chairs. Make sure to create a thoughtful layout for the living room to accommodate all your pieces.

6. Become a Gallery

homify Modern living room
Find a way to feature art in your living room prominently. It helps set the mood for a room and can modernize the overall look instantly.

7. Embrace wood designs

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Living room Bricks White
Wood might seem like a traditional design element, but using it in the right ways strikes a balance between warmth and modernism. A touch of nature in a room goes a long way!

8. Incorporate Statement lighting pieces

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
A simple way to modernize the look of your living room is to use a statement lighting piece, like this globe shaped floor lamp.

9. Modernize with textiles

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Living room Purple/Violet
The fabrics and textiles in your living room are easy to switch up. Consider adding cushions or a rug to a room to help you get a more modern look. Check out the area rug in this living room!

10. Use neutral tones

PROYECTO NN23, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
Soft neutrals and an absence of colour make a classic statement in the living room.

11. Modern Entertaining

Departamento Quintas del Mar, el interior el interior Modern living room Wood White
Choose the right seating for your living room to accommodate guests. Nobody wants to sit in a folding chair at a party.

12. Floors with Character

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern living room
The floors in your home can make a big statement. Choose floors that are functional, durable, and that fit well with the modern style you’re going for. We love wood floors like these in homes!

13. Create a Rich Mixture of Textures

E2 LIVING ROOM arQing Living room
E2 LIVING ROOM

Combine textures like stone, wood, and concrete to create the perfect mix of textures to make your living room modern and comfortable.

14. Natural Light

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Living room
Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Modern living rooms look the best when they are brightly lit by natural light. Take advantage of the natural sources of light as much as you can. Light coloured walls and curtains can help make it even brighter!

15. Fill the living room with Life

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern living room
Últimos trabajos

Plants make any space more welcoming. Fill your living room with some freshness by finding a few plants to spruce up the place.

16. Unique wall treatments

Interiorismo, KAUS KAUS Modern living room
A fun way to update your living room is to use a wall treatment as an accent. There’s a wall treatment that’s perfect for your living room. We love a good wall paper or wood paneling to create a modern accent wall.

17. Embolden with colour

Proyecto Departamento Gusi, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Living room
Modern living rooms don’t have to be all black and white. Show off your passion for colour by emboldening your living room with a fresh hue!

18. Or balance the vibrancy

RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room Wood-Plastic Composite White
You can mix in an accent colour with a more neutral palette. Combining a bright colour with softer shades helps balance the look and makes for a relaxing setting.

19. Prints on the rug

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern living room
Using a printed rug like this is an unexpected way to bring some art and design into your living room.

20. Modern Hearth

Casa 57 Casa Fuerte, Prototipo Arquitectos Prototipo Arquitectos Modern living room
Nothing makes a winter more comfortable like a fire place in the living room. This modern hearth fits with the room beautifully.

Thanks for taking a look at our modern inspiration for the living room! For decor ideas, check out our feature on 7 home decor blunders to avoid.

7 Sensational Home Decor Tricks to Make A Room Look Larger
What do you think of these modern living rooms?

