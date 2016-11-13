This Gorgeous Home's Got A Natural Edge

Today on homify we will take a look at an incredible project called Woodpeckers. Built on a rural site to replace an older home, this modern house sits at the edge of a forest. Nearby, the National Park provides a beautiful backdrop for this holiday home.

Replacement homes like this are tricky to build because they have to be built on the same footprint as the old house. This constrains the design and makes a tough job for the architects It can also serve as a creative driver for them to use their limited space to its best advantage.

Take the windows for instance and see how they lie flat along the walls of the house with no overhang. They were designed like that because any overhang would count as square footage, thereby reducing the area they have to build the house.

There are more surprising features to discover on our tour of this modern brick, glass, and wood home. Let’s learn more now and start our tour!