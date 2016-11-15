Namast'ay at home: interior design for inner peace

Daily life provides for us a strong and steady stream of stress. Finding that work and life balance seems like a never-ending battle. Those in the know do yoga to help manage their stress and to their bodies some good. Whether your practice is relaxing or invigorating, yoga is a perfect remedy.

Although yoga is rooted in ancient Hindu philosophy, today it has a flexible definition. It’s easier than ever to practice yoga and it’s available to anyone. You don’t have to hit the studio everyday to achieve the positivity and lightness that comes from yoga. We have a few tips for you to design and decorate your home to help you reap the most benefits from yoga.

So let go of your ego and grab your mat. Keep your mind, body, and spirit in good shape with our guide to Namast’ay at home.