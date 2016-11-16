A fabulous family home fashioned from handmade bricks

Today we will take a quick tour of the Broad Street House in Suffolk. Architects built this home to replace an older building that didn’t fit in with the neighbourhood. The client wanted a home that would be more congruous to the neighbouring properties. It also had to feature the modern design of the times.
The pattern of the bricks is a twist on a traditional pattern. The mortar is bright white and locally sourced from the Wivenhoe pit. We love this hands on approach to design that takes local materials to heart! The result is a distinctive home using handmade bricks and white interiors to achieve its design goals.
The home has a distinctive facade of handmade brick and oak cladding. These building materials were locally sourced. They ground the home to its neighbourhood surroundings. Placed on a rural street, the home blends in with the architectural character of the village. The architects have created a modern home that pays homage to its historic setting.
We love how the warm and earthen brick combines with the cool and sleek oak on the home’s exterior. The combination of wide and narrow windows breaks up the home’s facade and creates a dynamic look. Let’s go take a look from the back of the house.
Peeking inside the main floor of the home we can catch a glimpse of the open plan room. It combines a living, dining, and kitchen area inside. This open plan was a main requirement for the home. The owners wanted to take advantage of the natural daylight that the room offers. Also, open plan design is a given for any modern home.
The interior of the home is white and minimally decorated. This muted decorative scheme makes the building materials of the home stand out. The floor consists of whitewashed Douglas fir planks and lacquered birch plywood. They fit well with the more industrial looking exposed concrete ceilings.
An all white room is incredibly chic. The bold and angular dining table pairs with natural wood toned chairs to create a light as air feeling. Over the dining area is a heavy black pendant lamp. Its fractal shape accents the room beautifully.
The room connects to the garden and a brick terrace outside through the glazed sliding doors. It has clean lines and a feeling of openness that’s enhanced by the minimalistic design features. Notice the light grey kitchen island with negative fixtures. Sleekness like this goes a long way to making a home modern and stylish.
The kitchen seems brand new and hardly used. That’s because plenty of storage space and clever features make the kitchen breezy and practical. Check out the row of drinking glasses sitting on the shelf next to the window. Hidden in plain sight!
The window over the sink faces the garden and brings freshness to the room. A startling skylight overhead carries natural light inside. Bright silver accents, like the baseboard beneath the cabinets, make the kitchen light and bubbly.
There is more to this kitchen than first meets the eye. Just through that door is where the kitchen extends and the appliances are kept. This means that the kitchen in the main room is serves as prep space. It’s perfect for a baker. Plentiful counter space helps anyone in the kitchen.
Subtly decorated, the simple potted plants and tea set on the shelves help make this ultra modern kitchen more homey. We love that dark cherry wood bar on the kitchen island. Not only does it look great but it also creates a new space for socialization. It’s a good place to watch the baker at work!
The second floor mirrors the first and opens up to a brick terrace through huge glazed doors. Sheltered by an oak clad roof, the terrace is a great place to take in the air. The minimalist aesthetic carries throughout the entire home. Here we can take in the incredible view that the home has to offer of the Orford Ness marshes and the Suffolk coast.
The ensuite features a huge stand alone soaker tub. Imagine melting the week’s stress and taking in the view from here on a saturday morning. You can feel at ease here because the bright whiteness of the home is peaceful and familiar.
The upper level of the floor is lightweight and built using ribbons of untreated oak. It is striking contrast between the heavy and substantial brickwork of the main floor. The oak of the pitched roof is complementary to the brick structure.
At twilight we can appreciate the incredible glazing of the house and its candor. Open and yet rooted in its surroundings, this Suffolk house is the perfect home.
Thank you for checking out this great house with us! For more modern homes like this check out our features on a home with seductive style and the minimalist home made for maximum fun.