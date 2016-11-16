A fabulous family home fashioned from handmade bricks

Today we will take a quick tour of the Broad Street House in Suffolk. Architects built this home to replace an older building that didn’t fit in with the neighbourhood. The client wanted a home that would be more congruous to the neighbouring properties. It also had to feature the modern design of the times.

The pattern of the bricks is a twist on a traditional pattern. The mortar is bright white and locally sourced from the Wivenhoe pit. We love this hands on approach to design that takes local materials to heart! The result is a distinctive home using handmade bricks and white interiors to achieve its design goals.