So Long Shabby 70s Home, Hello Beautiful Bungalow

This 70’s bungalow in the German city of Aachen was a dark and shabby affair before the architects at Zhac Zweering Helmus Architekten decided to give it a more modern look and feel. Haus W was a gloomy residence surrounded by unkempt greenery and suffering from drab interiors. But post renovation, it looks smart and elegant with bright and airy rooms and trendy designs. Soft neutral hues enhance the minimalistic appeal of the house, while wooden elements offer warmth here and there.
Hidden behind wild bushes and an ill-maintained lawn, the bungalow was hardly visible before. The white exterior walls made finding it possible, but they showed signs of ageing. The roof seemed heavy and the doors and windows were gloomy as well.
Now, the house looks much more modern, lightweight and crisp. The grey hue for the walls lends an elegant look to the facade, while the roof appears more minimalistic and better matched than before. The doors and windows are more clearly defined and the surrounding greenery has been tamed to let the building shine.
The garden was previously littered with dry leaves, rubble, and was a sorry sight. This side of the house looked very glum and uninviting, because of the overwhelming canopy that darkened the glass windows. Sunlight couldn’t enter the home, thereby reinforcing the depressing feel.
With the overpowering canopy gone, the sun gets to flood the interiors with light very easily. The large glass windows lend a very elegant look to this side of the building, and open up to lead you to a winter garden of sorts.
Pristine white walls, elegant grey tiles on the floor, warm wooden elements and large sheets of glass make the interiors sunny, airy and cosy as well. The glass doesn’t just look attractive and modern, but also helps you to admire the outdoors while you sunbathe in the living area. Glass doors create subtle partitions between different zones without hindering the expansive look of the home.
Large glass doors open up to the kitchen on the right of the hallway we just saw. As you can make out, glass doors on the other side of the kitchen creates ample scope of ventilation and natural illumination. White dominates the space for a clean and minimalistic look, while sleek cabinets and modish appliances provide lots of utility value. We also love how the kitchen island extends to become a sleek breakfast nook, complete with four trendy highchairs.
We can see that the living space is separated from the kitchen with the help of glass doors which maintain the visual continuity of the bungalow’s inside. Grey floor tiles continue here as well, while stylish wooden in-built cabinets offer tons of storage space. An in-built shelf in the corner holds books, while a rectangular fireplace offers warmth during cold evenings.
