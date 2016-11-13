8 Gorgeous Homes Prove That Small Is Beautiful

Budget constraints and prohibitive property prices may put paid to a dream of owning a large, beautiful house, but there is no reason why a small home cannot be equally beautiful! With a little innovation, a small house can be fashioned into a practical and economical, yet glamorous abode! Today we’ll have a look at 8 lovely modern houses that measure less than 75 square metres but are an inspiration in design! Let’s explore!
Giving a small house a high roof is a smart way to make it look impressive! This traditional German design has received an innovatively trendy touch with stylish slatted wooden doors and panels against a pristine white façade!
This delightful wooden house looks just perfect in its natural location surrounded by trees! Measuring less than 60 square metres, the house still looks trendy and stylish thanks to its wooden panelling and intriguing design! The walls have wisely been fitted with large windows to create bright interiors.
Glass walls are a truly creative way of increasing a sense of space in this trendy, compact house that measures 55 square metres, merging it with the gorgeous landscape!
This solid prefabricated house has been formed by assembling panels of concrete, marble, stone and wood with a steel structural system. A sturdy low-cost option that is ideal for areas prone to natural disaster.
If you’re keen on a natural look, there’s nothing to beat a rough stone façade! This charming house resembles a small country cottage and looks so cheerful with its red accents and splashes of greenery!
This trendy façade makes the small house an eye-catching abode! The impressive balcony is a fascinating blend of cool grey and vibrant orange, contrasted with elegant white. The colourful flowers look attractive in front.
Modular homes are a convenient option for the frequent mover, since they can be dismantled and then reassembled! Highly functional, these homes can be placed in the most beautiful of locations thus gaining the best of both worlds.
With a dash of ingenuity, this tiny pre-fabricated home measuring just 37 square metres becomes a mini-paradise! Look at the stunning appearance of the wooden façade with its beautiful interplay of colours and textures! Large glass doors are an essential element that bring a wealth of light and air inside, while multiple patios give an enhanced sense of space.
These 8 amazing houses are an inspiration in how to convert a small house into a dream home! An appropriate selection of colours and materials teamed with a creative design and a dollop of ingenuity is all it takes to fashion a mini-paradise! For more inspiring ideas, check out - 10 Ingenious Ways To Make A Small Room Look Spectacular.