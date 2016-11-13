8 Gorgeous Homes Prove That Small Is Beautiful

With a dash of ingenuity, this tiny pre-fabricated home measuring just 37 square metres becomes a mini-paradise! Look at the stunning appearance of the wooden façade with its beautiful interplay of colours and textures! Large glass doors are an essential element that bring a wealth of light and air inside, while multiple patios give an enhanced sense of space.

These 8 amazing houses are an inspiration in how to convert a small house into a dream home! An appropriate selection of colours and materials teamed with a creative design and a dollop of ingenuity is all it takes to fashion a mini-paradise!