9 Sensational Showers For Your Bathroom

Since the dawn of time, the ritual of bathing has been key to good health and peace of mind.

Public baths became popular around the third century. In Roman and Greek cities, ostentatious bath houses became the centre of social life, places to share the day's gossip, do business and philosophize.

The ritual of bathing might be slightly different these days but we can all agree there's nothing like a relaxing soak in a tub or starting the day with a steaming, hot shower.

A nice and comfortable shower that looks stylish will only make the ritual more pleasurable. You don't have to have a huge shower in your bathroom to mimic the aura of a Greek bathhouse, it just has to be appealing and attractive.

It's why we've curated 9 projects from top professionals from around the world that show you just how sensational showers can be.