6 tricks to creatively combine old and new decor

It's often the textiles that start to wear first on old furniture. Wicker or cane chairs in particular require maintenance from time to time; having these piece professional re-strung will preserve beautifully curved lines, rustic charm, and earthy design of these special heirlooms. Likewise, sofas, ottomans, and armchairs require a new surface from time to time. While a full re-upholstery job for a sofa is best left to the professionals, DIY fans will have their opportunity to whip out their sewing kits as well: smaller cushions and seat cushions offer simpler shapes and can be reupholstered and re-stuffed by anyone with basic sewing skills.

With the combination of old and new, it's also possible to work and experiment with one piece of furniture. If you decide to revive the original character of the piece, you may choose similar fabrics to the original covers, giving the piece of furniture it's own kind of Renaissance . You could also use the basic structure or frame of the piece to provide a historic base for more modern fabrics and textures. For example, with geometric patterned fabrics on an antique chaise lounge chair will create a striking, artistic blend of old and new.