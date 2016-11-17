An eco-friendly cabin to call home

Although it's nothing ostentatious, this entrance offers a bright and warm welcome – despite the dark, chocolatey nature of the wooden exterior of the home. A round lamp illuminates the doorstep on dim evenings, while a mailbox that playfully mimics the home's design rests next to the front door in a friendly arrangement.

In true minimalist style, you'll notice that the base of the home has been left unadorned with landscaped shrubs and flowers; instead left to its own devices with a simple covering of smooth white pebbles that provide drainage for the home's foundation.