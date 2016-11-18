Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The magic of the modern-rustic style in 9 photos

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Rehabilitación en la Cerdanya, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura HouseholdPet accessories
Loading admin actions …

Modern character but rural soul: these are the qualities instilled in these eclectic blends of two distinct decorating styles. Each environment offered in these 9 photos comes to you saturated with inspiration and ideas for creating your own style that hovers somewhere between the cutting edge and the worn, time-tested one.

1. Style and ingenuity

casa in campagna, marco bonucci fotografo marco bonucci fotografo Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
marco bonucci fotografo

marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo

When style meets ingenuity, creative ideas with great visual appeal are born! This coffee table made from an old-fashioned cauldron is one of them, incorporated effortlessly into this noteworthy rustic design.

2. Rural structure, contemporary decor

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

From the architects at Viviana Pitrolo architetto, this stone bearing structure embraces an ultra cozy, contemporary furniture scheme while preserving warmth, thanks to wood and friendly beams of yellow light.

​3. The perfect outdoor scene

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Patios & Decks
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Even heavily burdened pergolas can become a truly fascinating extension of the rustic countryside. Here's an example where the wrought iron details seize the opportunity to emphasize the traditional character of the building.

​4. When country marries modern

Casa Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Living roomSofas & armchairs
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

Within this seemingly rural house there lies a veritable modern residence! References to time-steeped tradition are all around, however, present in the brick wall, wrought iron decorations, and raw base of the trunk that conveniently serves as a living room table.

​5. Niche room

Trulli 66, ABBW angelobruno building workshop ABBW angelobruno building workshop Living room
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

How not to be inspired by this cozy furnished niche? An idea born of  functional origins in order to optimize space has become absolutely delicious from an aesthetic point of view.

​6. Friendly rustic porch

MASSERIA D'ESTIA, BB Architettura del Paesaggio BB Architettura del Paesaggio Country style dining room
BB Architettura del Paesaggio

BB Architettura del Paesaggio
BB Architettura del Paesaggio
BB Architettura del Paesaggio

There is nothing more relaxing than a country-style porch surrounded by a garden, combining the beauty of traditional country-style construction with the element of conviviality and warm welcome. Wood and stone are essential elements in this time-tested design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​7. What used to be a barn…

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern houses
studio antonio perrone architetto

studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto

Would you have supposed that this beautiful villa built on several levels was previously a barn? This new authoritative structure balances a refined taste with a rustic structure, bringing the home back to its origins as a barn.

​8. Rural exterior, modern interior

Rehabilitación en la Cerdanya, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura HouseholdPet accessories
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

In a design that exposes a natural stone material to light, the stunning shades of gray and white star as the protagonists in this home, which clearly shows two extremes: stonework that dates back decades on the exterior, with a sleek modern decor scheme inside.

​9. Rustic with a hint of industrial

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style dining room
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

A creative twist or unexpected turn can never hurt!. This eclectic blend exhibits a rustic character in the masonry and furniture, but also offers a heavy dose of industrially-influenced style in the concrete flooring and light fixtures.

For an in-depth tour of a home that exhibits a modern-rustic style blend, see this ideabook: A Fairy-Tale Farm House For a Family

This home renovation keeps it all in the family
What do you think of these modern-rustic home decor styles? Comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks