10 Simple But Extraordinary Apartments

Private Business2
venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura
If you're looking for a sleek, modern, simple apartment, look no further. These ten gorgeous spaces will inspire your own simple apartment, whether you're working with 360 square feet or 2060. 

1. The White Apartment

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design

Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design

This serene beauty has the classic modern combination of white walls, ceiling, and rich hardwood flooring. This is a must-consider combination for any modern building, that works well in virtually every circumstance. 

2. Bold Texture

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

Just because you're using that simple combination of white and wood, doesn't mean you can't be bold. There's two directions to go with this, put a boldly patterned carpet on the floor, or draw attention up with a creative ceiling. Or, you culd do both! 

3. 33 Square Metres of Simple

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

This small apartment take a creative twist on the Murphy bed (which pulls up to turn into a wall). To keep the space somewhat separated the interior designers made a partial wall which makes the apartment feel like it has two spaces, without making either feel smaller! 

4. Terrifically Tiny

3252 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Small apartments tend to sacrifice on bathroom size but, trust us, that is not a decision you want to make! The architects behind this incredible home found a way to include a long bathroom that feels spacious and has every amenity. 

5. Organized Dream

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto

Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto

One very important component of small apartments is organization. This apartment seamlessly combines the shelving in with the white walls, to create a crisp look that only enhances the open and organized feel of the room.  

6. Edgy Apartment

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

Glass walls are just not used enough! Look at this beauty! It also has some lovely features tucked into the corners, like the edgy fireplace and the embedded shelving! 

7. Dreamy Penthouse

Superattico con vista sul centro città a Milano, Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -
Archidromo – Circuito di Architettura –

Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -
Archidromo – Circuito di Architettura –
Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -

If you are going with the modern palette of white, a great colour to throw in as an accent is ivory. The atmosphere is completely soft, dreamy, and relaxing. 

8. 28 square metres

Batipin flat, studio wok
studio wok

studio wok
studio wok
studio wok

This small apartment is very cost effective with it's sheets of corrugated wood! That's an easy way to add a whole bunch of shelving on a tiny budget. 

9. White Wonder

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fans of minimalism will love this ultra-sleek kitchen. It has enough space to tuck everything away, and feels, a first glance, just like any other wall. 

10. 300 square feet

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

This apartment is severely limited by size. But that hasn't stopped some creative designers from making the most of the vertical space! Up the cleverly designed steps, which are disguised as shelves, there's a bedroom space that feels separate and secluded. 

Looking for some more inspiration? How about these six tips to make a great first impression on your guests

7 Spectacular Houses You'd Love Live In
Which of these ten apartments was your favourite? 

