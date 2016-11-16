Your browser is out-of-date.

An outdated home gets some modern love

Haus-Erdgeschoss-Komplettsanierung , Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur
This German house is a two-storied affair shared by three generations. While the son occupies the upper storey with his wife and kids, his aged parents live on the ground floor. Now the problem they faced was that the ground floor was extremely old-fashioned and shabby, and an intense renovation was required to make it more modern and stylish. So the interior designers at HS Raumkonzept GMBH were approached by the family for a reconstruction project that involved pulling down of walls, floor replacement, bathroom remodelling and introduction of trendy designs and materials. Textures which are easy to maintain were brought in along with contemporary lights and smart storage solutions to make the ground floor more in sync with modern times. Safety glass panels have been used lavishly inside the home for an elegant appeal and to visually connect different spaces. Read on to know more.

Before: Dull living space

Haus-Erdgeschoss-Komplettsanierung , Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur
Equipped with bulky red couches, a dated chandelier and dull artworks, the living space looked neither relaxing nor entertaining. The walls looked dingy as well, and the overall ambiance was gloomy.

After: Bright and stylish

Haus-Erdgeschoss-Komplettsanierung , Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur
A modern grey sectional with bright orange cushions and a stone accent wall behind it, make the living area interesting and cosy now. The stone wall features a niche as well for displaying knickknacks, while sleek furniture and accent lighting add pizzazz to the space.

After: Smart storage

Haus-Erdgeschoss-Komplettsanierung , Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur
The TV unit in the living area comprises of sleek cabinets and trendy drawers which offer tons of space for storing CDs and electronic equipment. When the cabinet doors stay closed, the unit looks extremely neat and minimalistic.

Before: Dingy dining

Haus-Erdgeschoss-Komplettsanierung , Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur
Boring furniture and drab upholstery made the dining space look cramped and ancient. The shelves in the corner were cluttered and offered zero aesthetic relief.

After: Fashionable mealtimes

Haus-Erdgeschoss-Komplettsanierung , Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur
Cream, beige and white hues now come together to make the dining space a visual and sensual delight. It’s right next to the open kitchen, and features ultramodern furniture for comfortable seating. Bright recessed lights add life here, while decorative sliding glass panels at the end stylishly separate it from the remaining home.

Before: Drab kitchen

Haus-Erdgeschoss-Komplettsanierung , Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur
Old cabinets and dull grey countertop and backsplash made things very mundane in the kitchen. Appliances created clutter, and the lighting was not sufficient.

After: Wow!

Haus-Erdgeschoss-Komplettsanierung , Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur
The white and bright open kitchen now flaunts sleek and smooth cabinets for all storage needs. The U-shaped granite countertop looks immensely chic and add colour to the white environment here. Accent lighting in the shelves combine with elegant pendant lamps and powerful recessed lights to flood the space with brightness. Clever niches have been created as well, to accommodate the pantry and all appliances.

After: Charming bathroom

Haus-Erdgeschoss-Komplettsanierung , Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur Horst Steiner Innenarchitektur
Easy-to-clean and robust decorative glass panels line the wall of the tub and shower for a unique appeal in the bathroom. Stylish and hardwearing panels clad the remaining walls and tub, while vinyl tiles on the floor keep water off. Modish sanitary wares and bright lights add charm to this space.  

Awed by this incredible transformation? Check out another before and after story for more ideas - A Home Makeover That's A Toast To Your Health.

The oak-clad home that's starkly stunning
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

