An outdated home gets some modern love

Easy-to-clean and robust decorative glass panels line the wall of the tub and shower for a unique appeal in the bathroom. Stylish and hardwearing panels clad the remaining walls and tub, while vinyl tiles on the floor keep water off. Modish sanitary wares and bright lights add charm to this space.

