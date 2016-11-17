A rustic home that roars with style

Eager to see how a revamped warehouse can make for a beautiful and cosy home? Then join us on the tour of this rustic and stylish residence in East London, where vibrant hues and interesting materials make a unique visual impact. Sleek storage solutions, fun furnishing, and quirky decorative items are other aspects that you should keep an eye out for. The project was covered by the media and bloggers at Heart Home Magazine. Read on to find out more about it.
Exposed brick walls, slim wooden shelves and a warm wooden floor make the kitchen a very rustic and charming space. Modern appliances make cooking convenient, while colourful crockery add liveliness here. The wall on the right of the cooking oven has been covered in chalkboard paint, and acts as a canvas for jotting down recipes, lists, and fun messages.
The other part of the kitchen features the sink, bold black refrigerator and contemporary grey storage cabinets. These modern elements combine with the brick and wood to create an unusual ambiance which is progressive yet earthy. Colourful cups add pizzazz to the backsplash.
The brick wall between the living and dining areas has been given a dash of creativity and quirk with the help of the framed sketch and twinkling lights. The ultramodern steel tripod lamp is an ingenious addition as well. Large glass windows in black metal frames bring in oodles of sunlight, while colourful furnishing adds fun here.
A dark green glass bottle, a brilliant blue glass hand and a pretty brown spherical vase add quirk to this windowsill and individuality to the home decor.
Brick-finish walls painted in pure white and white bedding fill this simple bedroom with calm and dreaminess. The wooden floor ensures warmth, while the chrome lamp lends a trendy look. Flowers add freshness, and purple pillows lend colour to the whiteness.
Quirky china animal heads act as wall hooks for organising chains and other accessories in the bedroom. Creativity reaches an all new high!
White and dark shades of grey make this simple yet sophisticated bathroom ideal for daily rejuvenation. Sleek shelves hold the fashionable sink and offer storage space, while wicker baskets make for a homely touch. Soft towels contribute to the cosy feel, and the bright red dustbin and flowers lend vibrancy.
It’s hard to believe that this stylish, lively and comfy home was once a warehouse, right? Take another tour for more inspiration - A Prefab Home That's Rustic, Beautiful – And Budget-Friendly.