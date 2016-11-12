This Eco-Friendly Home Soaks Up The Sun

This home built in the 1960s was in need of a serious make-over with a whole new look and feel. The house was outdated and run down, constantly giving the home owners trouble.
A new and improved building offered an opportunity to change the style of the home, either separating it into two residential units to use separately or to use it together for one big house.
The owner of the house needed a barrier-free residence with access between the spaces.
The steep slope that the house rests on needed a very special approach, ensuring that the house faces the sunshine. Yet, design professionals Abendroth Architects didn't want the house to look onto other buildings. They also wanted to make sure it was highly energy efficient.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see how they've managed to achieve a
green design, while creating a very modern and stylish home.
Are you ready to take a look at this new and improved design?
From outside, we can see how it takes on a very sleek and simple design with clean lines and a flat roof.
The white facade makes for a very sophisticated and elegant yet subtle look and feel, while the large glass windows and doors throughout create a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
We can see how the designers have played with the space available to them, working with different shapes, sizes and volumes to create a very unique-looking structure.
From the street, we can see how the home takes on a beautiful minimalist design, which combines functionality with style.
While the slope of the ground below the house was quite steep, the designers have ensured that the structure is sturdy and strong, resting solidly on the landscape.
The use of doors and windows throughout have been carefully planned, ensuring that natural light is completely utilized, without compromising on the privacy of the family.
We can also see how the white facade contrasts with the beautiful green plants and trees that surround the home, making for a very striking design.
In this image, we can see how the designers have ensured that there is a constant connection between the interiors and the exteriors. They've invested in balcony spaces and terraces, naturally enhancing the size of the interior space while creating beautiful little areas where the family can relax in the sunshine and fresh air.
You'll notice that the top balcony features a lovely wooden canopy, providing shade and shelter to this spot so that it can be enjoyed in all weather conditions. With such beautiful greenery surrounding the home, you'd never want to leave this relaxing little spot!
If we head inside the home, we immediately get a sense of how modern, futuristic and chic the interiors are.
The designers have gone for a neutral colour palette, including grey floors and light wooden walls and furniture. This cocoons the home in warmth, which is enhanced by the natural light that flows through the abundance of glass windows and doors. This is a great tip for any modern home!
The clean lines and minimalist design makes for a very savvy interior.
The design of the home is open plan, making it look that much more spacious and expansive.
This is enhanced by the smart storage solutions, which is a great idea for any small home. Invest in large kitchen cabinets, drawers and shelves as well as closets and shelves throughout the rest of the home. This will keep the entire interior looking very neat, tidy and chic.
Remember that with a minimalist design, you only want the most functional of items on display. Sometimes less truly is more!
As we always tell you at homify, architectural plans are very important! They ensure that the designers and the home owners are on the same page and that expectations are managed when it comes to the final result.
In this drawing, we can see how the designers have factored in the sunlight, ensuring that the windows and doors are perfectly positioned so that the interior receives as much natural light as possible.
We can also see how they've played with the vertical space, creating a very trendy home.
This drawing offers us a little bit more detail in terms of the windows and doors as well as the sizes of the space. It's a good idea to be able to read these types of drawings and plans so that you can understand exactly what the designers are creating.
Remember to ask your architect or designer how they are utilizing natural light, no matter where your house is based!
