This Eco-Friendly Home Soaks Up The Sun

This home built in the 1960s was in need of a serious make-over with a whole new look and feel. The house was outdated and run down, constantly giving the home owners trouble.

A new and improved building offered an opportunity to change the style of the home, either separating it into two residential units to use separately or to use it together for one big house.

The owner of the house needed a barrier-free residence with access between the spaces.

The steep slope that the house rests on needed a very special approach, ensuring that the house faces the sunshine. Yet, design professionals Abendroth Architects didn't want the house to look onto other buildings. They also wanted to make sure it was highly energy efficient.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see how they've managed to achieve a green design, while creating a very modern and stylish home.

Are you ready to take a look at this new and improved design?