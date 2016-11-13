How to Prevent Carbon-Monoxide Build-Up in Your Home

Carbon monoxide is labelled a silent killer , resulting in deaths across the world each year. It also can cause serious health complications.

This toxic gas has no colour or smell, overpowering humans. It is also lighter than air and can accumulate in tightly confined spaces such as the ceiling or in the walls.

Carbon monoxide poisons people by entering the body through the airway and then entering the blood through the lungs. It blocks the access of oxygen in the body and can cause organ damage, or even death.

This is why today at homify, we've put together a guide on how to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning in your home as well as what the symptoms are. We've also added tips for treatment too.

This information could save the lives of you and your loved ones!