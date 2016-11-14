The white wooden house that's charming and warm

Today, we are going to visit Japan and figure out how design professionals Kotori managed to build the most simple home with the most stylish results.

With a combination of light wood with white tones, this home is bright, cheerful, practical and charming. It envelopes visitors in its natural, earthy colours and warm ambiance.

This project is also a wonderful example of how things are not always as they seem. Architects and designers have the ability to play with the space available to them, creating a different layers and levels throughout their building creation. The results are quite surprising!