22 photos of marvellous modern homes to inspire you

Contemporary or modern style runs the gamut from mid-century modern to the latest futuristic trends. It is characterized by clean, simple lines, minimalist decor, lots of glass, unusual open floor plans and living spaces that are seamlessly integrated. This ideabook curates 22 images of modern houses which are sure to inspire you. From industrial and rustic, modern home decor picks no favourites. What matters is the execution.
Contemplating a reno for your kitchen? This feature will help you cook up some inspiration. Unsure if you can pull the renovation off on your own? We've got plenty of experts to help you.
hotel suiteto ensure your decor is consistent
Like the natural look? Then you'll love this home that got's a natural edge.
Now that you've got vino on your mind, tour this gorgeous home that used to be a wine cellar.