Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 photos of marvellous modern homes to inspire you

M. Martins M. Martins
Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Contemporary or modern style runs the gamut from mid-century modern to the latest futuristic trends. It is characterized by clean, simple lines, minimalist decor, lots of glass, unusual open floor plans and living spaces that are seamlessly integrated. This ideabook curates 22 images of modern houses which are sure to inspire you. From industrial and rustic, modern home decor picks no favourites. What matters is the execution. 

1. Combine rustic and industrial style in the kitchen

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Contemplating a reno for your kitchen? This feature will help you cook up some inspiration. Unsure if you can pull the renovation off on your own? We've got plenty of experts to help you.

2. Combine neutral and warm colours to liven up the space

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

3. Illuminate the space

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

4. Mix retro wallpaper with handmade fabrics

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

5. Divide the space without separations by using different materials for the floors and walls

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

6. Clean lines and open spaces for a effortlessly integrated kitchen

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use a couch to separate and unite your living and dining room

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

8. An ethnic touch for furniture and decorations

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

9. Recessed lights to brighten the space and create depth

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

10. Use a mirror to reflect light and make a room larger

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

11. Wallpaper isn't passé, use it to liven up your walls

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

12. Think hotel suite to ensure your decor is consistent

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

13. Large carpets expand a space visually

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

14. Let your personality shine in your decor

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

15. Windows not only visually expand a space but create a connection between inside and out

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

16. Opt for natural decorations

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Like the natural look? Then you'll love this home that got's a natural edge.

17. Flowers and plants are gorgeous additions to a home (and clean the air)

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern Garden
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

18. Take advantage of vertical space

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

19. An interesting array of shelves is eye-catching and space-saving

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

20. Animate your walls with paintings and photographs

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

21. Use a large chandelier or eye-catching lamp as a focal point of your living room

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

22. An sleek wine rack is a must for ever modern home

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Now that you've got vino on your mind, tour this gorgeous home that used to be a wine cellar.

This gorgeous home is sustainable - with style

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks