10 Homes For Americans Looking To Move To Canada

Canada has been named the top travel destination for 2017 by Lonely Planet and we're on the radar of more than a few Americans post-election.

If you are an American who is considering a move north, we have a short primer on how to fit in. We love our public health care. We are harmoniously multicultural (better than most other melting pots, at least). We are better at ice hockey than you. And call beanies, toques .

To help you settle in as you pack up and leave for more caring, peaceful and friendly shores, homify has curated a list of 10 houses to make the move easier. Whether you are considering the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, the West Coast or even Cape Breton, we've got a home for you.