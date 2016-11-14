Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

33 budget-friendly tricks to take your house up a notch

Leigh Leigh
homify Living room
Loading admin actions …

The decoration and preservation of a family environment in a home is constant work. We are constantly battling the passage of time as well as the demands that come with changing trends and styles.

So if you have an idea when it comes to modifying the look and feel of your house, you may be wondering how you will find the time and the budget to implement the idea. This is why today at homify, we've put together 33 budget-friendly ways that you can spruce up your home. These are easy to implement and will satisfy your need for change.

These 33 ideas will give you wonderful inspiration and tips and tricks, which will help you to make great changes to your home.

Let's take a look!

1. Mix chairs and benches

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

One way to eradicate any possibility of your home becoming boring and outdated is to create a bit of variation. Mix and match chairs and armchairs for a funky design.

2. Tiles on the kitchen floor

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

If you have tiles covering the floor of your kitchen, it may be necessary to remove them and replace them with new tiles. Not only will it change the whole look and feel of the space, but it looks brand new as well as fresh and clean.

Add some stylish colours or beautiful patterns to spruce up this area of the home. Tiles are also budget-friendly!

3. Wall art

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Wall art has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years, changing the design of a home while introducing an avant-garde design to the space. You can opt for quotes, words, images or all of the above to your wall. The best part is that as soon as you get bored, you simply peel it off.

4. Coloured walls

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

The presence of vibrant colours is an ally in any home. However, you need to exercise caution when it comes to bright and vibrant colours, opting for small quantities. You don't want to over-saturate your home with colours!

A great tip is to just paint one wall a bright and striking colour, keeping everything else neutral, earthy and subtle.

5. Original shelves

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

What's so important to note is that it's the smallest details that can create the greatest transformations. With home decor, there's no exception.

By simply changing the shelves in a room, you can add a modern and sophisticated design to it. 

6. Christmas lights throughout the year?

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

It might sound a bit eccentric at first, but consider featuring Christmas lights in your home all year round, hanging them on shelves, headboards or windows. This will give life to certain areas.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Family memories

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

How about the idea of changing the decor of your room by adding your favorite memories to the wall?

8. A contrasting shelf in the bathroom

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

Contrasting colours or materials never go unnoticed and are a wonderful way to generate changes. When it comes to the bathroom, use a contrasting piece of furniture, which will add warmth to the space.

9.Introduce different presentations

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

As with everything, the decor in your house should represent your favorite materials and items that speak to who you are. It should inspire us!

In this design, by professionals G7 Grupo Creativo, we can see how an old palette has been recycled, introducing gorgeous wood to the living area.

10. Different chairs in the dining room

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

In this design, we can see how the balance of the room has been completely disturbed with different coloured and different styled chairs. This creates a wonderful, eclectic look and feel.

11. Sticking decorations

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Creativity takes on new forms when you include ornaments on a wall. They come in sticker format and are easy to add to a space!

12. A raw brick wall

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Go for the natural and avant-garde design with a raw brick wall that needs no plaster or paint.

13. Summon balance

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Many times all that we need in our homes is to get a balance of decor and design, creating order and style all at the same time.

14. Wallpaper with lots of personality

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

A change can be made just by adding a piece of wallpaper to a room, introducing a subtle form of decor.

15. Black walls?

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Dark walls are becoming increasingly popular, but in this image, we can see how they are functional too!

16. Make paper ornaments

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz

Why not get your family to take part in some DIY crafts? You can use something as simple as paper to enhance the entire home.

17. Use pipes as support

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

This industrial style design simply involves keeping the pipes uncovered and making the most of them. Use them to hang up pots and pans or any other kitchen items.

18. Decorate with plants

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design – Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design – Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Use vegetation throughout the interior space, creating a stunning visual appearance that connects the inside to the outside.

19. Decorating with maps

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

While maps may only work for a particular taste, they can introduce a very savvy and interesting style and design to a home. If you are a fan, then go for it!

20. Use wallpaper more generously

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

We've seen how a little bit of wallpaper goes a long way but in this design, we can see how it can be used across the entire wall, creating a very comfortable interior design.

21. Recycled furniture

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Walls
Casa Josephine

Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine

There is no better way to decorate a space without spending a fortune than recycling furniture. Give your existing furniture a fresh coat of paint or scout the garage sales for something new and interesting!

22. Adhesives for wood

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

We have already talked about stickers but not many people would dare to put them on wooden walls. However, if your wall is protected with some varnish, this shouldn't be a problem.

23. A coat rack creates a welcoming look and feel

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

A coat rack creates a very welcoming entrance and is a great idea when it comes to filling an entrance hall.

Have a look at these other 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.

24. Decorative mirrors in the bathroom

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist style bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

You may already have a mirror in your bathroom, but how about placing it in a space that makes the bathroom look that much bigger and that much more beautiful?

25. Utilize the balcony space

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios & Decks
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

Balconies are a part of the home that can be used for so many functions, so don't let them go unused. You can change the whole look and feel of your home.

26. A hanging chair

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

Why not add a functional chair to your house that's very different to the ones that you already have? It will never go unnoticed!

27. Painted walls

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian

If you enjoy painting or you know someone with artistic skills, let your walls become exponents of art.

28. A clock can make all the difference

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

Remember that it's the smallest details that make the biggest differences.

29. A vertical garden on the wall

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

Green Mood
Green Mood
Green Mood

Green walls or vertical gardens can enhance the home, injecting a refreshing look and feel into the interior design. 

Have a look at these tips for how you can create and plant a vertical garden.

30. Details made by you

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur

Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur

There is no better way to re-decorate with personality and charm than by creating your own little detailed elements.

31. Organize with boxes

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Nursery/kid’s room
espaces &amp; déco

espaces & déco
espaces &amp; déco
espaces & déco

There are so many extremely beautiful boxes that exist so why not organize them so that they look great while organizing the home?

32. The return of carpets

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

A floor with a carpet can be very cozy and homely, while bringing colour and patterns to a space.

33. Lamps

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

You don't have to spend a lot of money to create an impressive design. Use second hand lamps to give style to your space, illuminating the details and design of your home.

Also have a look at these 6 simple tips to hang your frames with elegance for the best walls on the block!

A big bright home for a lucky family
Did you find this ideabook useful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks