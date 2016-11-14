33 budget-friendly tricks to take your house up a notch

The decoration and preservation of a family environment in a home is constant work. We are constantly battling the passage of time as well as the demands that come with changing trends and styles.
So if you have an idea when it comes to modifying the look and feel of your house, you may be wondering how you will find the time and the budget to implement the idea. This is why today at homify, we've put together 33 budget-friendly ways that you can spruce up your home. These are easy to implement and will satisfy your need for change.
These 33 ideas will give you wonderful inspiration and tips and tricks, which will help you to make great changes to your home.
Let's take a look!
One way to eradicate any possibility of your home becoming boring and outdated is to create a bit of variation. Mix and match chairs and armchairs for a funky design.
If you have tiles covering the floor of your kitchen, it may be necessary to remove them and replace them with new tiles. Not only will it change the whole look and feel of the space, but it looks brand new as well as fresh and clean.
Add some stylish colours or beautiful patterns to spruce up this area of the home. Tiles are also budget-friendly!
Wall art has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years, changing the design of a home while introducing an avant-garde design to the space. You can opt for quotes, words, images or all of the above to your wall. The best part is that as soon as you get bored, you simply peel it off.
The presence of vibrant colours is an ally in any home. However, you need to exercise caution when it comes to bright and vibrant colours, opting for small quantities. You don't want to over-saturate your home with colours!
A great tip is to just paint one wall a bright and striking colour, keeping everything else neutral, earthy and subtle.
What's so important to note is that it's the smallest details that can create the greatest transformations. With home decor, there's no exception.
By simply changing the shelves in a room, you can add a modern and sophisticated design to it.
It might sound a bit eccentric at first, but consider featuring Christmas lights in your home all year round, hanging them on shelves, headboards or windows. This will give life to certain areas.
How about the idea of changing the decor of your room by adding your favorite memories to the wall?
Contrasting colours or materials never go unnoticed and are a wonderful way to generate changes. When it comes to the bathroom, use a contrasting piece of furniture, which will add warmth to the space.
As with everything, the decor in your house should represent your favorite materials and items that speak to who you are. It should inspire us!
In this design, by professionals G7 Grupo Creativo, we can see how an old palette has been recycled, introducing gorgeous wood to the living area.
In this design, we can see how the balance of the room has been completely disturbed with different coloured and different styled chairs. This creates a wonderful, eclectic look and feel.
Creativity takes on new forms when you include ornaments on a wall. They come in sticker format and are easy to add to a space!
Go for the natural and avant-garde design with a raw brick wall that needs no plaster or paint.
Many times all that we need in our homes is to get a balance of decor and design, creating order and style all at the same time.
A change can be made just by adding a piece of wallpaper to a room, introducing a subtle form of decor.
Dark walls are becoming increasingly popular, but in this image, we can see how they are functional too!
Why not get your family to take part in some DIY crafts? You can use something as simple as paper to enhance the entire home.
This industrial style design simply involves keeping the pipes uncovered and making the most of them. Use them to hang up pots and pans or any other kitchen items.
Use vegetation throughout the interior space, creating a stunning visual appearance that connects the inside to the outside.
While maps may only work for a particular taste, they can introduce a very savvy and interesting style and design to a home. If you are a fan, then go for it!
We've seen how a little bit of wallpaper goes a long way but in this design, we can see how it can be used across the entire wall, creating a very comfortable interior design.
There is no better way to decorate a space without spending a fortune than recycling furniture. Give your existing furniture a fresh coat of paint or scout the garage sales for something new and interesting!
We have already talked about stickers but not many people would dare to put them on wooden walls. However, if your wall is protected with some varnish, this shouldn't be a problem.
A coat rack creates a very welcoming entrance and is a great idea when it comes to filling an entrance hall.
You may already have a mirror in your bathroom, but how about placing it in a space that makes the bathroom look that much bigger and that much more beautiful?
Balconies are a part of the home that can be used for so many functions, so don't let them go unused. You can change the whole look and feel of your home.
Why not add a functional chair to your house that's very different to the ones that you already have? It will never go unnoticed!
If you enjoy painting or you know someone with artistic skills, let your walls become exponents of art.
Remember that it's the smallest details that make the biggest differences.
Green walls or vertical gardens can enhance the home, injecting a refreshing look and feel into the interior design.
There is no better way to re-decorate with personality and charm than by creating your own little detailed elements.
There are so many extremely beautiful boxes that exist so why not organize them so that they look great while organizing the home?
A floor with a carpet can be very cozy and homely, while bringing colour and patterns to a space.
You don't have to spend a lot of money to create an impressive design. Use second hand lamps to give style to your space, illuminating the details and design of your home.
