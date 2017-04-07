What to look for when shopping for your new Canadian house

The Canadian cliches that we all live in igloos and it snows year-round are false. However, weather is always on Canadians' minds.
One of the country's leading climatologists recently said, ’A Canadian is someone who worries about winter before summer is even over.”
For anyone considering taking up residence in Canada, the distinctive elements of our climate are important to keep in mind when selecting your own igloo… ahem, house. Here are some things to add to your wishlist.
Canada is a country of four distinct seasons. A mudroom comes in handy in all of them.
Hooks provide storage for everything from parkas to raincoats. Bins and cubbies hold toques (hats to those non-Canucks), mitts, sport equipment, sunscreen, bugspray – everything needed for the Canadian outdoors. Deep drawers give a spot to tuck away footwear, whether they're winter boots or summer flipflops.
A built-in bench offers space to get ready and the glass door allows sunlight--a precious amenity on short winter days--to flow into the house.
Colder weather means snow--or at the very least frost--for at least a few months of the year. Scraping ice off your windows and shoveling snow off your car are not the best way to start your day. Storing your car in a garage can save valuable time in your morning routine. And save your delicate fingers from vicious frostbite.
If the garage is attached to the house with its own dedicated entry, even better. You'll be sheltered for unloading groceries or buckling up children.
Nothing makes a home feel warm and cozy quite like a fireplace. Whether wood-burning, gas or electric, contemporary or traditional, the wealth of choices available mean you're sure to find one that fits your style.
A woodstove is another option that can offer ambiance while off-setting heating bills.
Canada may be known for its winters. But that's all the more reason to make the most of summer when it happens. Outdoor living spaces like porches, patios and decks are important to Canadian homes. Imagine morning coffee on your front porch or al fresco dinner under the trees. Canadians are rightly proud of our beautiful country. Enjoy your private part of it right outside your own house.
Canadians will brave pretty much any temperature and any weather. However, there comes a time for all of us when we finally retreat to the great indoors.
A sunroom is a great way to enjoy Canada's natural beauty, take advantage of that precious sunlight, but also protect yourself from the elements. Fill it with comfy furnishings and for those colder months, pile on the extra pillows and blankets to up the cozy factor.
Many of us feel like there's no such thing as too much storage. This is even more true in Canada where you have complete wardrobes--including shoes, outerwear, everyday clothes--for temperatures that range from -30 to +30 (that's Celsius in case you were wondering).
Closets, dressers, cupboards are essential. But make sure to maximize those hidden spaces too like under the bed, in the attic or under the stairs.
See some beautiful dressing rooms that max out your storage options.
As you embrace your new home in Canada, make sure you have room for guests. Friends and family are sure to want to visit.
It'll just be for a little while.