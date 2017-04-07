What to look for when shopping for your new Canadian house

The Canadian cliches that we all live in igloos and it snows year-round are false. However, weather is always on Canadians' minds.

One of the country's leading climatologists recently said, ’A Canadian is someone who worries about winter before summer is even over.”

For anyone considering taking up residence in Canada, the distinctive elements of our climate are important to keep in mind when selecting your own igloo… ahem, house. Here are some things to add to your wishlist.