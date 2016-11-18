Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 bewitching bedrooms you can’t resist

Justwords Justwords
Rezydencja Orzech , tomasz czajkowski pracownia tomasz czajkowski pracownia Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

What do you seek in a master bedroom? Comfort, serenity, passion, sweet dreams? Then check out these 10 gorgeous ideas for the perfect bedroom that you want to share with your partner. From soothing, elegant hues to pops of vibrancy, and from a simple decor scheme to something unique, we are sure you will find what you are looking for. Also discover how accessories like trendy lights, mirrors, and paintings add extra charm to these sleeping havens.

1. Bright with tons of space

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Colours like light browns and creamy whites fill this bedroom with warmth, softness and cosiness. Stylish lights and mirrored panels behind the bed make the room feel adequately spacious and bright as well.

2. Embracing the garden

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern style bedroom
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

This vibrant bedroom designed by the architects at Taller Luis Esquinca combines rusty brown hues with white and dark wood for an exciting and positive appeal. But we especially love how it opens up to a verdant garden through sliding glass doors set in wooden frames. So naturally, the bedroom stays airy, fresh and offers a view to remember.

3. Magic of pastels

Ermitage, Grange México Grange México Modern style bedroom
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Soft pastel shades add oodles of calm to this homely, quaint and creative master bedroom. The elegant blue tone of the bed and bedside table promises serenity, while the vibrant artwork offers visual interest.

4. Practical and comfy

AV. CENTRAL, ARDIN INTERIORISMO ARDIN INTERIORISMO Modern style bedroom
ARDIN INTERIORISMO

ARDIN INTERIORISMO
ARDIN INTERIORISMO
ARDIN INTERIORISMO

Light neutral hues make this bedroom seem inviting and friendly, while varied tones of grey contrast the whites gently. The turquoise accent wall adorned with a world map painting across three panels adds personality to this tranquil space.

5. Richness of wood

VL, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern style bedroom
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Wooden tones not only dominate the floor and furniture of this subtly lavish bedroom, but also give the wall a whole new edge. Classy simplicity makes this space appear as good as a suite in a high end hotel.

6. Symmetry meets romance

Nightingale Decor, Hollywood Hills, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

The decor of this bedroom is such that it seems to follow strict symmetry. The elegant white bed with matching side tables and lamps contrast the beautiful grey wall and floor, while the single nature-based painting adds colour and freshness. How charming and romantic!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Neat neutrals

Renders interiores, Entretrazos Entretrazos Modern style bedroom
Entretrazos

Entretrazos
Entretrazos
Entretrazos

The subtle beauty of neutral hues leaps to the eye in this simple yet stylish bedroom. Neat and sleek furniture combine with soft, neutral colours for a cosy, relaxing and uncomplicated vibe. Wooden elements go very well with the colour palette and provide warmth.

8. Flirting with grey

Rezydencja Orzech , tomasz czajkowski pracownia tomasz czajkowski pracownia Modern style bedroom
tomasz czajkowski pracownia

tomasz czajkowski pracownia
tomasz czajkowski pracownia
tomasz czajkowski pracownia

Dark and passionate shades of grey with a hint of metallic sheen make this bedroom truly unique. The textured headboard with its softly glowing sconce lamps spices things up, while the textures of the bedding invite you to sink in without a worry.

9. Warm, sober, enticing

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern style bedroom
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

Exquisite tones of grey and wood combine with measured dashes of white for an atmosphere that is cosy, welcoming and romantic. The elegant silver and grey lamps along with accent and recessed lighting fill the space with soothing illumination.

10. Go vibrant!

Départamento Vidalta, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Pops of bright red and bold black in the form of chairs and cushions add life and spice to this warm and pretty bedroom. The patterned duvet joins the club as well, while a mix of different lights ensure calming brightness.

Feeling inspired enough to turn your own bedroom into a sanctuary? Here’s another story for more ideas - 6 Budget-Friendly Hacks For A Bewitching Bedroom.

A rustic home that roars with style
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks