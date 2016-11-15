3 humble kitchens turn into chef’s dreams

The dismal old kitchen is transformed into a contemporary wonder! The monotony of modern white is cleverly broken by a black stripe running along the kitchen counter, and a few grey surfaces add cool elegance to the décor. The blue hanging light contrasts prettily its white surroundings. We love the extendable dining table that saves space and can also serve as an additional countertop!

These 3 kitchens are a marvellous example of how a drab old kitchen can be converted into a modern delight! Check out another interesting story here - This Home Gets A Dose Of Contemporary Charm.