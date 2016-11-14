Your browser is out-of-date.

5 horrible bathrooms skilfully transformed

The thought of luxuriating in the bathroom before starting our day or at the end of a difficult day once we are done facing our everyday challenges, is one that drives many of us. So a truly comfortable home must definitely come with a comfortable and visually pleasing bathroom. Watch how these five bathrooms went from dreary, dull and dated, to chic and modern with a few designer tweaks.

Before: Cluttered Pattern and Clashing Colour

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
Alma Braguesa Furniture

Alma Braguesa Furniture
Alma Braguesa Furniture
Alma Braguesa Furniture

This bathroom had a cluttered and cramped look despite plenty of space, due to the outdated design and pattern on the walls as well as the shoddy bathtub. The old fixtures also made a dreary statement.

After: Chic Good Looks

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
Alma Braguesa Furniture

Alma Braguesa Furniture
Alma Braguesa Furniture
Alma Braguesa Furniture

This bathroom is now a chic space with its purple tiles lining the sleek shower enclosure. The sleek glass and chrome walls as well as the white environs help in highlighting these tiled portions.

Before and After: Too Much to Just Right

Reforma de vivienda unifamiliar, CPETC CPETC Modern bathroom
CPETC

CPETC
CPETC
CPETC

Earlier, this bathroom had a very loud and garish look due to the use of too many dark colours. The green fittings and the red wall as well as the black flooring did not match at all. After the makeover, the bathroom has a soothing white and beige look. Trendy fixtures add charm as well.

Before and After: Open Clutter to Contained Elements

Luce e spazi aperti - rivisitazione di un interno a Ceggia (VE), Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Modern living room
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto

Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto

The old bathroom had a disorganised look which made it appear cluttered because the glass cabinets exposed the mess. The new bathroom has a simple look and features plenty of places to hide the various things we use on a regular basis. The wooden bureau matches the wooden frame of the mirror while bright lighting sits stylishly above the same.

Before: An Outdated Space

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
ArcKid

ArcKid

ArcKid
ArcKid
ArcKid

This outdated bathroom exudes a classic appeal that may have worked well in its heyday. But today, it is crying for a break from the bulky bureau and the layered look of the drapes.

After: Magic in Minimalism

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
ArcKid

ArcKid

ArcKid
ArcKid
ArcKid

Now, the bathroom is almost unrecognisable, thanks to the architects at Arckid. The makeover has given it a whole new modern look with a stone finished bureau. This wall mounted fixture has a neutral hue that sits well with the cream coloured surroundings. The mirror and the niche have a more soothing appeal, while the lighting casts its glow all over the space instead of being restricted only to the niche. The glass partitions make for easy design flow.

Before: Garish Look

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
ArcKid

ArcKid

ArcKid
ArcKid
ArcKid

The red rug is quite an eyesore that overpowers the rest of the elements. It also makes the faded wallpaper look overly dull. The old WC unit also requires an update.

After: Eclectic Modern Touch

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
ArcKid

ArcKid

ArcKid
ArcKid
ArcKid

The makeover has given the space an eclectic and modern touch with the neat grey and white walls as well as the wall-mounted fixtures which create an open look. The classic bureau adds an eclectic touch.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

