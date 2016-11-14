5 horrible bathrooms skilfully transformed

The thought of luxuriating in the bathroom before starting our day or at the end of a difficult day once we are done facing our everyday challenges, is one that drives many of us. So a truly comfortable home must definitely come with a comfortable and visually pleasing bathroom. Watch how these five bathrooms went from dreary, dull and dated, to chic and modern with a few designer tweaks.
This bathroom had a cluttered and cramped look despite plenty of space, due to the outdated design and pattern on the walls as well as the shoddy bathtub. The old fixtures also made a dreary statement.
This bathroom is now a chic space with its purple tiles lining the sleek shower enclosure. The sleek glass and chrome walls as well as the white environs help in highlighting these tiled portions.
Earlier, this bathroom had a very loud and garish look due to the use of too many dark colours. The green fittings and the red wall as well as the black flooring did not match at all. After the makeover, the bathroom has a soothing white and beige look. Trendy fixtures add charm as well.
The old bathroom had a disorganised look which made it appear cluttered because the glass cabinets exposed the mess. The new bathroom has a simple look and features plenty of places to hide the various things we use on a regular basis. The wooden bureau matches the wooden frame of the mirror while bright lighting sits stylishly above the same.
This outdated bathroom exudes a classic appeal that may have worked well in its heyday. But today, it is crying for a break from the bulky bureau and the layered look of the drapes.
Now, the bathroom is almost unrecognisable, thanks to the architects at Arckid. The makeover has given it a whole new modern look with a stone finished bureau. This wall mounted fixture has a neutral hue that sits well with the cream coloured surroundings. The mirror and the niche have a more soothing appeal, while the lighting casts its glow all over the space instead of being restricted only to the niche. The glass partitions make for easy design flow.
The red rug is quite an eyesore that overpowers the rest of the elements. It also makes the faded wallpaper look overly dull. The old WC unit also requires an update.
The makeover has given the space an eclectic and modern touch with the neat grey and white walls as well as the wall-mounted fixtures which create an open look. The classic bureau adds an eclectic touch.
Inspired by the smart transformations? Here’s another story you might like - A Home Makeover That's A Toast To Your Health.