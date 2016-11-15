8 modern and elegant ways to use stone in your house

Stone, with its infinity in terms of size, shape, colours and style, is an excellent material for both inside and outside the house. Thanks to its strength, versatility and variety of uses, this type of coating or slid material is a popular choice when it comes to decorating the house.

For Canadians, with our beautiful scenery and panoramic landscapes, we know how important it is to be connected to nature. Stone is a wonderful way to achieve this!

There are also many different types of colours of stone, which can bring a unique rustic touch to a home, while contributing to a modern or minimalist design. To inspire you, we will show you eight photos of designs with stone.

You'll want to integrate this natural material into your home immediately!