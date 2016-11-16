12 terrific sliding doors that slam with style

When we plan the interiors of our home, one feature that tends to get sidelined is the door. However, whether it is a traditional hinged door or a modern sliding door or a vibrantly-coloured door, the door is a very special element that not only connects rooms but can also add a lot of personality to the décor. A sliding door more particularly is an element that needs your close attention, since it’s not just utilitarian, but also space-saving in nature. So today we bring to you 12 ideas for sliding doors that fit a range of environments. Let’s begin!
This stylish sliding door matches the wooden décor and conceals the dressing area beautifully! When closed, the door will subtly blend with the wall.
For external doors, the popular and weather-resistant options are glass, plastic and aluminium. However, inside the house you can let your imagination run wild! This beautiful wooden sliding door is just perfect inside this trendy rustic home! Credit for the lovely dining and kitchen goes to the interior designers and decorators at Drom Living.
Glass sliding doors are ideal in an open-plan décor. Extremely stylish and elegant, they also allow the living spaces to merge with the outdoors, enhancing the feel of a natural environment. A polarized coating will provide protection from the sun.
A sleek semi-transparent sliding door with a print blends functionality and style in your living space. This partition between the kitchen and dining area is fitted with aluminium gutters for sliding.
Fitted with black-bordered panes, this glass sliding door looks perfect in the classy décor and is ideal for connecting as well as separating the kitchen and the dining area.
What an ingenious idea to merge the trendy little courtyard with the bedroom by means of a transparent sliding door!
Sliding doors are an excellent choice for closets as well. Ensure their proper functioning by pulling and pushing gently, and by cleaning the gutters and vacuuming the dust.
The monotonous white beauty of this trendy home is broken with style by a gleaming black door!
It is a splendid idea to use a door as an accent feature. The beautiful blue door in this picture adds freshness and vitality to the kitchen and dining area.
Glass doors framed by black borders are a simple yet striking way to add style and loads of natural light to your interiors.
These semi-transparent sliding doors are real space-savers and therefore ideal in a small house. They ensure privacy as well.
Another advantage of the stylish sliding door is that it is easier to install than traditional ones. In this kitchen, these doors also allow odours to escape when they stay open.
These 12 awesome ideas are sure to inspire you to rethink the doors in your house!