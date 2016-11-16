12 terrific sliding doors that slam with style

When we plan the interiors of our home, one feature that tends to get sidelined is the door. However, whether it is a traditional hinged door or a modern sliding door or a vibrantly-coloured door, the door is a very special element that not only connects rooms but can also add a lot of personality to the décor. A sliding door more particularly is an element that needs your close attention, since it’s not just utilitarian, but also space-saving in nature. So today we bring to you 12 ideas for sliding doors that fit a range of environments. Let’s begin!