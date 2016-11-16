Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 terrific sliding doors that slam with style

Justwords Justwords
CASA PAULIN, Cambio De Plano Cambio De Plano Modern terrace
Loading admin actions …

When we plan the interiors of our home, one feature that tends to get sidelined is the door. However, whether it is a traditional hinged door or a modern sliding door or a vibrantly-coloured door, the door is a very special element that not only connects rooms but can also add a lot of personality to the décor. A sliding door more particularly is an element that needs your close attention, since it’s not just utilitarian, but also space-saving in nature. So today we bring to you 12 ideas for sliding doors that fit a range of environments. Let’s begin!

1. The Practical Sliding Door

homify HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
homify

homify
homify
homify

This stylish sliding door matches the wooden décor and conceals the dressing area beautifully! When closed, the door will subtly blend with the wall.

2. Slide With Wood

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

For external doors, the popular and weather-resistant options are glass, plastic and aluminium. However, inside the house you can let your imagination run wild! This beautiful wooden sliding door is just perfect inside this trendy rustic home! Credit for the lovely dining and kitchen goes to the interior designers and decorators at Drom Living.

3. Elegant Glass

CASA PAULIN, Cambio De Plano Cambio De Plano Modern terrace
Cambio De Plano

Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano

Glass sliding doors are ideal in an open-plan décor. Extremely stylish and elegant, they also allow the living spaces to merge with the outdoors, enhancing the feel of a natural environment. A polarized coating will provide protection from the sun.

4. Printed Design

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
bellinvetro

bellinvetro
bellinvetro
bellinvetro

A sleek semi-transparent sliding door with a print blends functionality and style in your living space. This partition between the kitchen and dining area is fitted with aluminium gutters for sliding.

5. Integrating And Separating

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fitted with black-bordered panes, this glass sliding door looks perfect in the classy décor and is ideal for connecting as well as separating the kitchen and the dining area.

6. Sectioned Spaces

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

What an ingenious idea to merge the trendy little courtyard with the bedroom by means of a transparent sliding door!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Closet Door

Elfa und Lumi Ausstellung im Möbelgeschäft "Möbel Inhofer", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Dressing roomStorage
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Sliding doors are an excellent choice for closets as well. Ensure their proper functioning by pulling and pushing gently, and by cleaning the gutters and vacuuming the dust.

8. Black Accent

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern kitchen
Hélène de Tassigny

Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny

The monotonous white beauty of this trendy home is broken with style by a gleaming black door!

9. Cheerful Touch

Farbkollektionen für Schiebetüren, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern kitchen Green
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

It is a splendid idea to use a door as an accent feature. The beautiful blue door in this picture adds freshness and vitality to the kitchen and dining area.

10. Connecting With The Outdoors

Vivienda Vía Angélica, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Kitchen
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Glass doors framed by black borders are a simple yet striking way to add style and loads of natural light to your interiors.

11. Space-saver

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

These semi-transparent sliding doors are real space-savers and therefore ideal in a small house. They ensure privacy as well.

12. Ease Of Installation

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

Another advantage of the stylish sliding door is that it is easier to install than traditional ones. In this kitchen, these doors also allow odours to escape when they stay open.

These 12 awesome ideas are sure to inspire you to rethink the doors in your house! Check out another story for more ideas - 10 Perfect Grills To Put You In A Summer Mood.

This gorgeous terrace home is a step above the rest
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks