Divine transformations for 5 dismal bedrooms

Justwords Justwords
Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey
bedroom is not just a room with a bed, it is a sanctuary – a private space imprinted with our personality where we can relax and unwind to the fullest! So naturally, a dismal or ugly bedroom is an absolute no! Today we will inspect the transformation of 5 terrible bedrooms into fabulous spaces that would be a joy to sleep and dream in!

After: Pristine Beauty

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ
We'd like to begin with the finish product because it's truly uplighting. The predominance of white in a variety of textures warmed by a beautiful brown floor looks trendy and stylish!

Before: Dismal Appearance

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ
This is a really depressing sight! The dreary brown curtains, unappealing lamp and the totally neglected look of the room made it scream for a makeover.

Before: Neglected Space

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
There is no reason for even a small bedroom to look so bad! The rustic roof beams offer great ideas for a beautiful décor but there is only a mattress in this unloved space!

After: Rustic Charm

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a delightful transformation! The lively rustic windows, colourful wall art and gleaming modern lamps on the floating bedside shelves complement the pretty and cosy bed perfectly!

Before: Sleeping In The Kitchen?

마이크로하우스 리모델링
Why is there an ugly bed in a bare kitchen? Is this even a bedroom? The nice brown floor is wasted!

After: Practical And Trendy

마이크로하우스 리모델링
The sink has been removed to create a multi-functional, modern space comprising a comfortable bed, nifty study table and compact refrigerator. The lavender looks elegant and we can imagine its pleasant fragrance!

Before: Too Cluttered For Comfort

BEFORE
What a waste of a lovely vintage bed! There is no decoration to highlight its beauty and the lack of closet space means that all the clothes and shoes are visible outside, making the room look cramped and untidy.

After: Luxurious Comfort

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey
Now we can truly admire the antique bed in all its glory – it is the star attraction and fills the room with character! The wall décor, bedside tables, lamps and accessories all complement the bed to perfection. The interior designers and decorators at Bhavin Taylor Design have truly done a great job.

Before: Dreary And Untidy

BEFORE
What a messy bedroom! There is so much potential in this room but no thought has gone into the décor!

After: Classy Comfort

Gloucester Road Penthouse
Now we can relax in the remodelled room! The windows have been enlarged for more natural light and the red and blue accents and wall and ceiling pieces look quite spectacular in the white and brown colour theme of this elegant room.

What a wealth of inspiration to design your own bedroom – all you need is an eye for colour and design, and a touch of innovation! For more ideas, check out another story - A Magical Apartment Renovation You Can Learn From.

This loft renovation scales new heights
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

