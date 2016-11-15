A small home packed with cozy comforts

Today at homify, we are going to blow you away with a very simple and classic-style home that features the most beautiful little terrace.

As we explore this home, we will see how a cozy little family home can hold all sorts of dynamic designs and pleasant surprises. With a little bit of innovation and expertise, a small home can be so multi-functional, stylish and comfortable that you won't need even an extra square meter.

We will leave the best part of the home until last, so that you get a real sense of how a classic design can work in harmony with a more eclectic touch. You won't believe how sophisticated the end result is.

Let's take a look!