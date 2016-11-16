Minimalist style: 36 ideas that only people with taste can love

A minimalist style includes very precise environments that are very carefully decorated, containing only the essentials. It also always combines aesthetics and functionality. With a minimalist style, less is always more.

But the question arises: how do we achieve minimalist interiors? A minimalist home can be a haven for peace of mind, away from the hustle and the bustle of every day life.

The first rule to follow when it comes to minimalist style is organization. Everything must have its place. When an item is not in use, it must be put neatly out of sight.

In a bedroom, for example, the presence of natural light is key to a truly minimalist home. White colours and tones are also a big must!

If you like this style, you're in luck. We will present you with 36 minimalist ideas from top professionals from around the world, which will leave you speechless.