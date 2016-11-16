Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Minimalist style: 36 ideas that only people with taste can love

Leigh Leigh
Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

A minimalist style includes very precise environments that are very carefully decorated, containing only the essentials. It also always combines aesthetics and functionality. With a minimalist style, less is always more.

But the question arises: how do we achieve minimalist interiors? A minimalist home can be a haven for peace of mind, away from the hustle and the bustle of every day life.

The first rule to follow when it comes to minimalist style is organization. Everything must have its place. When an item is not in use, it must be put neatly out of sight.

In a bedroom, for example, the presence of natural light is key to a truly minimalist home. White colours and tones are also a big must!

If you like this style, you're in luck. We will present you with 36 minimalist ideas from top professionals from around the world, which will leave you speechless.

1. The kitchen that synthesizes all the elements

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Kitchen
RO|a_

RO|a_
RO|a_
RO|a_

2. The perfect minimum life

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

3. Minimum style with impressive stairs

TOTAL WHITE, Serenella Pari design Serenella Pari design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Serenella Pari design

Serenella Pari design
Serenella Pari design
Serenella Pari design

4. The big kitchen that hides everything

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
Mobilificio Marchese

Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

5. The minimal solution to divide a room

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

6. Minimalist cooking with contrasting materials

viavenezia, ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN Kitchen Wood White
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN

ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A clever division between the bedroom and the living room

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Living room
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

8. The timeless and minimalist bathroom

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. L-shaped minimal kitchen

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Kitchen
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

10. White walls and cement flooring

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Living room
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

11. Open and minimalist space

Z House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Living room Wood
EXiT architetti associati

Z House

EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati

12. Living room with wood and a touch of black elements

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Living room
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

13. The minimal bathroom with a large mirror

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

14. A loft in a minimalist style

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist house
moovdesign

moovdesign
moovdesign
moovdesign

15. The small kitchen with a balcony

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Kitchen
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

16. Ceiling lighting

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

17. The bathroom with straight, clean lines

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist style bathroom
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

18. An open space with a double bed

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. A tempered glass shower head

Loft interior in rural complex, Edoardo Pennazio Edoardo Pennazio Minimalist style bathroom
Edoardo Pennazio

Edoardo Pennazio
Edoardo Pennazio
Edoardo Pennazio

20. A solution for a studio apartment

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

21. The minimal style kitchen for a large family

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Kitchen White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

22. An all white living room that's of course minimalist

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Living room
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

23. Bathroom in white and beige

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

24. Linear and minimal kitchen

Casa A&C, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Kitchen
Giuseppina PIZZO

Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO

25. The bathtub

case Bircat, Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Minimalist style bathroom
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati

Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati

26. Low-budget minimal space

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Living room
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

27. Double-floor apartment

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. A bathroom designed with a set of contrasts

CASA C+D, 3C+M architettura 3C+M architettura Minimalist style bathroom
3C+M architettura

3C+M architettura
3C+M architettura
3C+M architettura

29. The minimalist solution to dividing the kitchen room

homify Kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. The bedroom with a bathroom

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom Beige
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

31. The bedroom with a bath

Villa vista mare a Bergeggi (SV), Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Minimalist bedroom
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

32. A minimalist kitchen with a long balcony

RIQUALIFICAZIONE DI UN LOTTO GOTICO, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI Kitchen
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI

STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI

33. The space saving solution for the corridor

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

34. The room-saving solution for the bedroom

Loft DUQUE DE ALBA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

35. The terrace with modern furniture

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Patios & Decks
Mobilificio Marchese

Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

36. The terrace with minimal furniture and a wooden floor

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Patios & Decks Wood
studioSAL_14

studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14

If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love this minimalist masterpiece.

An outdated home gets some modern love
Which is your favorite minimalist design?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks