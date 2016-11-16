This family home is staked with style

The home that we are going to explore today, designed by professionals, Mioconcept, molds beautifully into the terrain where the designers have created a wonderful connection between the home and the environment that surrounds it.
The views have also be utilized, with the house shaped in an L. This creates a very private courtyard, extending the interior space to the outside. As you will soon find out, this home is a true work of art!
We will also see how the designers have played with the volumes and planes available to them, creating a gorgeous home that truly takes your breath away.
Three volumes separate the rooms from each other, while skylights allow natural light to flood the home. At night, a strategic lighting system located inside the windows creates a wonderful ambiance with quite a hypnotic effect.
Let's take a look!
From this angle, we can see just how impressive and entrancing this home is. Do you see what we mean about the hypnotic lighting?
We can see how the L-shape design makes for a very modern and minimalist design, while the wooden cladding and sleek flat roof is contemporary and aesthetically appealing. The lighting used throughout the facade illuminates the design, highlighting the details and intricacies.
Here we can see just how luxurious the home is with a stone driveway that leads up to a large and spacious covered garage area.
The garage area also has direct access to a wooden door, which leads into the house. You don't even have to get your hair wet if you come home in the rain!
We can also see how there are beautiful contrasting materials throughout the facade, creating a very impressive and unique design. The rough cement walls work beautifully against the back drop of smooth black and white plastered walls.
In this image, we can see how the designers have created that beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
The living space of the home opens up onto a spacious terrace, complete with a skylight, which allows sunlight to flood the area. There is also a barbeque, ensuring that this is a multi-functional area that can be used for lunches or dinners outside, afternoons enjoying the fresh air and family activities.
Large glass windows and doors are a great addition to a home, allowing a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces. They can be slid open to create a much larger and spacious living area.
If we head inside the house, we come across some incredibly sleek and minimalist designs! The floating staircase, finished in dark wood is very savvy and sophisticated, for example. Remember that in minimalist design, you want functional items to double up as decor items. This is a flawless example.
The floating staircase is surrounded by a glass banister, which keeps the feature looking lightweight and sleek. It also provides safety, without hindering the space.
We can also see how the natural light enhances the wooden stairs and glass banisters, thanks to the large glass window above the staircase.
The kitchen is simply stunning with a white and grey design that is chic and stylish.
The designers have gone for clean lines and an extremely minimalist look and feel, keeping the counter tops completely devoid of any items or objects. Thanks to the smart storage throughout the kitchen, all crockery, cutlery and utensils are stored neatly of sight.
The large white kitchen island is the cherry on top of this fabulous design, breaking up the room and providing it with an extra surface area for preparing food or storing items neatly away.
Have you ever seen such a savvy living room?
The designers have paired a grey rug with white walls and wooden features, creating a very cozy spot. The large and luxurious L-shaped sofa provides the perfect spot for kicking back and relaxing, while the little sofa stools are colourful and trendy.
You'll also notice that there are some carefully selected pieces of art on the wall, which introduce personality and charm to the space. A few good pieces of art can go a long way in a home!
If you are looking for a timeless dining room design, a glass table is always a wonderful choice. It's lightweight and sophisticated and will go with any style!
Even the TV room is sophisticated and stylish, with neutral tones spruced up by patches of mustard and turquoise.
This is a great example of how you can subtly add some colour and charm to a room without overwhelming the space. You can use curtains, blinds or cushions to introduce vibrancy and a dash of colour or even something simple such as a lampshade.
Again remember that less is more – use only the most functional and necessary of items in a space.
In this image, we can see how simple and sophisticated shelves are, creating the perfect spot for putting your favorite items on display without taking up an inch of floor space.
Shelves are also wonderful for storing items away, giving each object in your home a home of its own. This will keep your house neat and tidy throughout the year.
The final touch in a fabulous design is natural light. Invest in large glass windows and doors to fill the home with sunlight, naturally warming it up as well as making it look that much bigger and more expansive.
Curtains and drapes can add to the design, while offering a little bit of privacy. In this image, we can see how the curtains still allow the sunlight to filter in while offering the family privacy and shade.
