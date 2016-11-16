This family home is staked with style

The home that we are going to explore today, designed by professionals, Mioconcept, molds beautifully into the terrain where the designers have created a wonderful connection between the home and the environment that surrounds it.

The views have also be utilized, with the house shaped in an L. This creates a very private courtyard, extending the interior space to the outside. As you will soon find out, this home is a true work of art!

We will also see how the designers have played with the volumes and planes available to them, creating a gorgeous home that truly takes your breath away.

Three volumes separate the rooms from each other, while skylights allow natural light to flood the home. At night, a strategic lighting system located inside the windows creates a wonderful ambiance with quite a hypnotic effect.

Let's take a look!