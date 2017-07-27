Gardening: 14 of the best (and worst) investments for a gorgeous garden

There are plenty of guides that list off the items you should incorporate into your garden from an aesthetic or sensory point of view, but this idea book focuses on the things that you should – and shouldn't – add to your garden, from a financial point of view. Some things seem like a good idea at first glance, but as time goes on, you'll discover that the outdoors has a way of naturally revealing the items that were a poor investment – they'll wear out, crack, fade, and so on.

homify has asked the community of landscapers and gardeners about the best and worst garden investments in order to compile this handy guide – before you start thinking about birdbaths and bushes, take a look at these fundamental garden components you should pursue and avoid.