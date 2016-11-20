An award-winning home with a fresh perspective

A view of the front of the home offers a slightly more traditional style, with a sloping roof and centrally located front door. A friendly patio greets visitors, and even in the winter this exterior takes on an upbeat, friendly appearance due to the warm orange colours of the materials used in the home's construction.

One notable aspect of this home's front porch is the way it has been carefully designed to conform to all of the angles and levels offered by the hilly ground – notice how the deck extending in front of the home appears to lie on the ground like a heavy blanket.