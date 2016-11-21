Gaze up: creative ideas for a gorgeous ceiling

Often, it's the walls, window, and floor plan you consider when arranging and giving shape to your rooms. You can expand your mindset to include your ceiling as well – see how the elongated, seamless ceiling planks bring a strong sense of distance and reach to this long open concept room. These horizontal lines really emphasize the shape of the room. Likewise, a ceiling offering a centered chandelier brings a focused, balanced feeling to the room. A suspended ceiling in a narrow hallway serves to draw attention to the height and length of the corridor's shape.

You've seen some interesting ceilings – now how about the floor? Here's an ideabook with 9 Nifty Floors to Keep you Grounded