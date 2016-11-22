Healthy home: Natural materials for your house

Wooden floors have long been revered as a high-quality and elegant feature in any home, adding both physical and visual warmth to the ambience of a room. When building a wood floor, you can choose from a wide variety of panel lengths and geometric patterns, as well as a variety of tones and textures, making wood a highly versatile material when it comes to drastically different decorating styles.

Another beautiful natural material for your floors is stone. Stone materials range from more porous, granular textures like limestone to flatter materials like slate, and for a more polished material you can look to granite and marble. Stones have the tendency to provide a deep grounding effect for a space – but they can also bring a cooling effect to the room. If you prefer something warm beneath your feet, you can layer your stone floors with warmer naturally-derived coverings such as a woven straw or bamboo mat, and plush woven rugs made of wool or hemp.