Top 5: Homes For Fleeing Americans and Kitchen Hacks You Need

There are a few parts of Canada enjoying some unseasonably-warm, record-setting weather this week and to that we say: Amen! We urge you to go outside and enjoy the crisp sunny days this Remembrance Day long weekend. Take in those fiery maple trees and marvel as the gentle morning fog. But when you return indoors to curl up on the couch and sip a warm cup of cocoa, how about some home decor inspiration? This week, our list of homes perfect for Americans considering a move north got lots of people talking but so did a cute wood-clad home and a fairy tale cottage. The rest of you sought out clever kitchen designs and ideas for a gorgeous bedroom.
Canada has been named the top travel destination for 2017 by Lonely Planet and we're on the radar of more than a few Americans post-election.
If you are an American who is considering a move north, we have a short primer on how to fit in. We love our public health care. We are harmoniously multicultural (better than most other melting pots, at least). We are better at ice hockey than you. And call beanies, toques.
To help you settle in as you pack up and leave for more caring, peaceful and friendly shores, homify has curated a list of 10 houses to make the move easier. Whether you are considering the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, the West Coast or even Cape Breton, we've got a home for you.
This wonderful Austrian home features a simple design, warm and natural materials and fabulous finishes, resulting in the most striking and impressive little home.
The warm wood used for the exterior facade makes for a very warm and welcoming design, while bringing a subtle and natural touch to the design. The interior of the home is even more entrancing!
If you want a productive, efficient kitchen then you absolutely have to try these 12 kitchen hacks. These go far beyond your basic kitchen tips, to offer some truly unique solutions to the most frustrating kitchen problems!
This playful, spacious and functional home features a wonderful combination of light and dark tones, resulting in an appealing design that is warm, welcoming and stylish all at the same time.
As we explore it, we will see how the designers have made the most of the space available to them as well as how they have found a design balance, not just in the colours and tones. The entire creation walks the middle ground, balancing comfort with the contemporary, practical with the trendy and functional with the beautiful.
One of the most vital spaces when it comes to decorating your home is, naturally, the bedroom! The bedroom is your sanctuary – your own private space where you can relax and unwind. This is the area that should have your personality written all over it and the décor should be such that helps you relax and recharge your batteries in the best possible way. With this in mind, we’re going to take you through 12 bedrooms whose fascinating décor will give you plenty of inspiration for doing up your own sanctuary!