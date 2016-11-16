Your browser is out-of-date.

The oak-clad home that's starkly stunning

Private Business2
DEFH in Birmenstorf
It doesn't look like it from the outside, but this home has the sleekest minimalist style we've ever seen. Interior Architects Bogen Design gave this home high ceilings, spaciousness, and a whole bunch of storage. Let's start the tour!  

Exterior

DEFH in Birmenstorf
Here is the stunning exterior of the home. The modern structure is covered with contrasting and textured materials, from light oak paneling to state-of-the-art roof tiles. The dormer window looks magnificent, and is sure to bring a ton of light inside. 

Interior

DEFH in Birmenstorf
With all of those modern materials on the outside, we really weren't expecting to find such stunning simplicity inside. Literally everything but the floor is white, from the ceiling to the kitchen counter-top. 

Kitchen

DEFH in Birmenstorf
This sliding ladder gives the residents access to the huge storage stacked above the kitchen, extending all the way up to the high ceiling. The kitchen is absolutely spotless, with space for every accessory in the ample drawers. To keep things even more simple, the handles, ladder, and sink are all in the same silver. You can see more minimalist kitchens in our gallery, some add in more decor than this kitchen, while remaining minimalist at the core. 

Living Look

DEFH in Birmenstorf
Turning around, we can see the rest of the main floor space. The visual interest in this entirely white space is created by the various windows, each bringing in natural light with a different shape. We also get a small peek of the white lattice next to the stairs (on the left) which adds interest without taking away from the spacious white theme of the space. 

Warm Bathroom

DEFH in Birmenstorf
Of course, crisp whiteness as we saw on the main floor can leave a bathroom feeling cold and hospital-like. To create a more relaxing environment, the interior architects have added a brown floor and a cream stone wall. The wall adds some texture while both colour heats the space up. The tub, sink, and toilet are all still in simple white, keeping this space minmalist and refreshing as well. 

Home Height

DEFH in Birmenstorf
We can see just how incredibly tall this home is from this aerial view. These high ceilings are a must for any new home, not to mention the sleek design of the interior. Does this house have you longing for a new home? Here's our guide on what to look for when buying a new Canadian home!  

What do you think of this ultra-minimalist style? Let us know in the comments! 

