Moving? 8 prefab houses to help you set up home in jiffy

Taking your whole family to Canada? The architect team from Puschmann Architektur are the clever designers behind this wooden frame prefabricated house. As a prefabricated home, this home was designed and delivered in several modules, and its blocky, geometric appearance still retains a sense of its modular origins. Designed for 4-7 people, this home offers convenient living for a family – beyond its well-designed interior and exterior featuring various access points, a home office, and plenty of cheerful sunshine, this home also enjoys a convenient location just east of a forested school garden, with a neighbourhood flanking the home's other side

Here, this prefabricated home practically boasts of its origins – while many prefab houses attempt to hide every seam and crevice in order to appear as “built on site” as possible, this prefab house throws all caution to the wind, exhibiting a blocky home full of spaces that pop out and recede for a very modular look. The dark places, like the glassy, glazed windows, the dark red door, and the brown sections of the home, are displayed in a crisp, balanced arrangement that looks well-composed despite being asymmetrical.

Get a full tour of this home in this ideabook.