A truly terrific topsy-turvy home

The structure and nature of the materials play a decisive role in this lively home; the architects have designed the exterior as an abstract interpretation of the surrounding nature, binding the house to its environment. The main façade is made of fine stoneware tiles, its curved structure playing nuances of light and shadow created by the asymmetrically shaped surfaces. This twisted design provides the viewer with a constantly varying three-dimensional depth filled with a sense of movement.

The concrete roof has been covered with green tartan; its dynamic angular shape connects everything from the highest point of the building down to the grassy yard.