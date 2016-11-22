A truly terrific topsy-turvy home

Villa M, brought to you by architects from HS Architekten, is a vision of futuristic living. Not only does this home feature crisp shapes, a creative and high-energy layout, and the best of modern materials – it also integrates touch screens, computer-controlled media, and electrical charging stations powered by both sunlight and geothermal energy. The absolute opposite of static, this dynamic and innovative home poses an inspiring example of what living in the near future may look like!
The structure and nature of the materials play a decisive role in this lively home; the architects have designed the exterior as an abstract interpretation of the surrounding nature, binding the house to its environment. The main façade is made of fine stoneware tiles, its curved structure playing nuances of light and shadow created by the asymmetrically shaped surfaces. This
twisted design provides the viewer with a constantly varying three-dimensional depth filled with a sense of movement.
The concrete roof has been covered with green tartan; its dynamic angular shape connects everything from the highest point of the building down to the grassy yard.
The third major material used in the construction of the home is glass, with different areas of the home featuring different coatings and reflective properties. The ground floor zones were clad with cold-facade panes – you'll notice that the panes in the back left corner have been screen printed with a translucent gray-green tint, creating a surface that reflects the greenish colour of the nearby trees on the home's facade. A prominent box window presides over the first floor, the single-glazed panes flush with the white tile surface. This results in a glossy, framed surface that blends effortlessly with the shimmering tile facade.
The home uses asymmetry as a defining element of its design; aside from the obvious twisting angles used in the front of the home, the stark difference between the front and the back of this home offer another sense of asymmetry. While the front was complex, colorful, and changing, the back is solid, robust, and blocky in character. Under the large white tiled mass, a back door seems to push its way out from the ground floor, its small, angled enclave bringing a sense of grounding and weight to the upper half of the home.
Such a playful facade could not be followed by anything less than this bright, cheerful living room! Filled with light from both ground floor and second floor windows, this room uses angled surfaces and strong square shapes as defining elements of the room, peppered with a friendly arrangement of patterned sofas square in the center.
A glance from the upper floor reveals a secluded sitting room – and although it's secluded, it's the opposite of static! The architects emphasize the importance of individualized, flexible living in this project, placing a focus on creating rooms that can be easily changed with the seasons. In a reflection of the rich diversity of life, this sitting room offers an abundance of patterns, as well as a flexible folding room partition.
Driven by the future-oriented concept that living space should respond to human individuality, the architects have created this unique, open-walled bathroom. The transparent glass walls in this space produce a sensation of freedom and acceptance, unmasking a room which so often occupies the most sheltered space of a home.
In a basement that's about as glamorous as it gets, this house offers a splendid stage for these antique cars. Under the square cut-out skylights of this ceiling and beside an array of large painted canvases, these treasures enjoy a visually intriguing atmosphere that's as artistic as it is futuristic in design.
